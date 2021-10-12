GIMME Beauty Launches New Line of Dry Shampoos

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIMME Beauty , a health and beauty company committed to designing innovative hair solutions, is pleased to announce it has launched a new line of dry shampoos. Made in the U.S., these products are designed with essential and clean ingredients and are now available for purchase on the company's website.

The Arrowroot Starch-based dry shampoo launched on Sept. 25 and does not contain aluminum starch, like most dry shampoos. The Beachy Coconut Revival Dry Shampoo with Strength and Sun Protection, has a UV guard and essential coconut, biotin, and aloe vera for strength and healing while eliminating oily texture. These formulas contain no harsh sulfates, silicones, parabens, phthalates, DEA, or artificial dyes. The second scent in the series, Calm Lavender Renewal - designed to elevate your night-time hair routine - launches Oct. 12.

"We listen to our customer's pain points and frustrations to develop, delight and exceed their expectations," said Jeff Durham, CEO. "In addition to seeing needs and meeting needs, we provide compelling, fresh solutions that result in tools and accessories that help women feel naturally beautiful at an accessible price."

GIMME Beauty was originated by Durham Brands, a family-owned company. Mark Durham, a color-blind oil painter is the father of Jeff, the company's CEO, and Ben, the company's President. Mark, Jeff, and Ben each have wives and daughters with beautiful hair and they experience pain points that need solutions. Mark's daughter, Michelle, developed the logo and packaging as a graphic artist and the brand was born. 15 years later, GIMME has grown to become a national brand that's available at more than 20,000 retail stores in the U.S.

About GIMME Beauty

GIMME Beauty's vision is to design innovative hair solutions that disrupt the status quo of the health and beauty hair care category. The company's products rank among the industry's fastest growth items according to Nielsen Market Data. Since it launched in 2006, GIMME has become a national brand available at more than 20,000 stores across the United States. Follow the company on Instagram or Facebook to learn about its latest collections.

