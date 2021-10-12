The Global Trike Market is expected to grow by $ 1.09 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 11.97% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Trike Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03971707/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the trike market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by better stability offered by trikes compared to conventional motorcycles and increase of aged motorcyclists and female riders adding to the demand for trikes. In addition, better stability offered by trikes compared to conventional motorcycles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The trike market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The trike market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Reverse trike

• Delta trike



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing traffic congestion increasing the demand for trikes as one of the prime reasons driving the trike market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on trike market covers the following areas:

• Trike market sizing

• Trike market forecast

• Trike market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading trike market vendors that include Harley-Davidson Inc., Polaris Inc., AZUB BIKE s.r.o., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Arcimoto Inc., Boss Hoss Motorcycles, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., , KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd., Piaggio and C. Spa, and Qooder SA. Also, the trike market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

