Global Dermal Fillers Market Forecast (2021 to 2028) - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dermal Fillers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Biodegradable, and Non-Biodegradable); Material; Application; End user, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dermal fillers market was valued at 9,421.33 million by 2028 from US$ 4,391.98 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028.



The growth of the dermal fillers market is primarily attributed to an increase in preference for minimally invasive procedures, growth in population belonging to age group 30-65, and rise in consumer attraction toward beauty and wellness. However, the high cost of surgeries hampers the market growth.



Dermal fillers are anti-aging products that are injected into the skin of patients to add volume. They are injected to make the sagging skin or the skin that has become wrinkled because of age look smooth and plump. They are also called injectable facial fillers, injectable cosmetic fillers, or soft tissue fillers. They are made of hyaluronic acid taken from animals or from the fat of the patient. It takes five minutes to an hour to perform dermal filler procedures. Intradermal fillers can be used in dermatological practices with minimal overhead costs. They address the issues such as facial volume loss and dynamic lines, which are the main indications of facial aging. They provide dermatological practitioners with an array of flexible treatment options for balanced and holistic results.



The dermal fillers market has been segmented on the bases of product, material, application, and end user. The dermal fillers market, by product, is segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. The biodegradable segment is expected to hold a larger market share In 2021, and it is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on material, the dermal fillers market has been segmented into calcium hydroxylapatite, hyaluronic acid, collagen, poly-l-lactic acid, polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), fat, and other materials. The hyaluronic acid segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2021, and the collagen segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the dermal fillers market has been segmented into facial line correction treatment, lip enhancement, facelift, scar treatment, and others. The facial line correction treatment segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2021, whereas the facelift segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end user, the dermal fillers market has been segmented into dermatology clinics, multispecialty hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The dermatology clinics segment is likely to account for the largest market share in 2021. On the other hand, the multispecialty hospitals segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



