Pace Analytical® Acquires ProScience Analytical Services

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace Analytical® Services, LLC, preferred provider of in-lab, mobile, and emergency onsite specialty-contaminant and regulatory testing and analysis services, today announced that it has acquired ProScience Analytical Services, Inc, a provider of environmental analytical services in the northeastern United States.

"The TEM capabilities ProScience brings to the Pace network align with our commitment to deliver quality data when and where our customers need it," notes Pace Analytical® CEO, Eric Roman. "For example, TEM allows us to analyze asbestos samples at a much higher resolution for Pace customers." TEM or Transmission Electron Microscopy is an automated imaging process that uses electronic beams to capture a high-resolution image of a sample, providing higher data quality to customers, faster.

ProScience serves consultants, businesses, and government agencies in the New England area with analytical testing of air, water, soil, sediment, sludge, paint, and more. These services are performed in the support of remediation, investigation, underground storage tank removal, and lead and asbestos abatement and monitoring projects. "ProScience brings new capabilities to the Pace laboratory network, allowing us to grow our lead and asbestos testing business in a region with high demand for these services", adds Greg Whitman, President of Pace Analytical® Services. "The acquisition also adds to the dozen or so Pace locations in the northeast; giving our New England customers another convenient option for their analytical testing needs." ProScience Analytical Services, Inc. is located in Woburn, MA.

Pace Analytical® Services, LLC is a portfolio company of Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About ProScience Analytical Services

ProScience Analytical Services was founded in 1996 and is located at 22 Cummings Park, Woburn, Massachusetts. The facility consists of approximately 5,000 square feet of laboratory and office space. Included are separate areas for sample preparation, metals analysis, optical asbestos analysis, and electron microscopy asbestos analysis. The laboratory is designed for smooth and efficient sample flow ensuring expedient turnaround of any type of sample. The laboratory's strict adherence to EPA and NVLAP protocols result in superior contamination control and sample tracking. ProScience.net

About Pace Analytical®

Pace Analytical® Services, LLC makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, we have been the trusted source for quality environmental and life sciences lab testing and analysis and the resource for scientific lab staffing, regulatory, and equipment services. Our work is done in partnership with our clients by providing the science and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. Pace advances science for businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through the largest, American-owned, and nationally certified laboratory network. Science matters at PACELABS.com.

