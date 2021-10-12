Intellia Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data Highlighting In Vivo and Ex Vivo Genome Editing Advances at 2021 European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Congress

First data highlighting proprietary allogeneic cell engineering platform designed to overcome immune rejection for the development of therapeutic candidates to treat a variety of cancer and autoimmune diseases

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, today announced the presentation of new data at the 29th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) meeting, taking place virtually from October 19-21, 2021.

“We are excited to share for the first time important preclinical data and new developments highlighting both our allogeneic T cell therapy platform as well as the utilization of lipid nanoparticle-based delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing components to more efficiently engineer T cells for therapeutic use,” said Intellia Chief Scientific Officer Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, Ph.D. “Additionally, we will be presenting non-human primate data from our in vivo platform where we have demonstrated our ability to both insert a functional gene and inactivate a gene to treat AATD. For AATD, a genetic disease that can cause lung dysfunction and/or liver disease and which currently has no cure, our modular delivery platform provides us the optionality for patient-tailored treatments relevant to the disease manifestation. We look forward to sharing these data with the scientific community as we continue to advance our mission of delivering breakthrough genome editing treatments for people with severe diseases.”

ESGCT Annual Congress Presentations

Oral Presentations:

Title: A Novel Strategy for Off-the-shelf T Cell Therapies Evading Host T Cell and NK Cell Rejection

Abstract number: OR18

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10:45 a.m. CEST

Location: Session 2c: Immunotherapy for cancer & CAR T cells

Presenting Author: Yong Zhang, Ph.D., associate director, Cell Therapy

Title: Consecutive Genome Editing in Non-Human Primate Achieves Durable Production of Human Alpha-1 Antitrypsin at Physiologic Levels and Reduction of the Homologous Native Protein

Abstract number: OR12

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10:15 a.m. CEST

Location: Session 2b: Gene editing I

Presenting Author: Sean Burns, M.D., vice president of Intellia’s Disease Biology and Pharmacology group

Invited Talk:

Title: Advances in CRISPR/Cas9 Therapeutic Genome Editing for In Vivo and Ex Vivo Applications

Date/Time: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:30 a.m. CEST

Location: Session 7b: Liver and metabolic diseases II

Presenting Author: Laura Sepp-Lorenzino. Ph.D., chief scientific officer

Poster Presentation:

Title: Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) as a Superior CRISPR/Cas9 Delivery Modality for Highly Efficient Multiplex Gene Editing of T Cells for Adoptive Cell Therapy

Abstract number: P205

Date/Time: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 8:00 a.m. CEST

Presenting Author: Aaron Prodeus, Ph.D., principal scientist, Cell Therapy

Additional data collected will be included in final meeting presentations. All abstracts for the ESGCT Annual Congress will be available on ESGCT’s website here.

Intellia Therapeutics, a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, is developing novel, potentially curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology. To fully realize the transformative potential of CRISPR/Cas9, Intellia is pursuing two primary approaches. The company’s in vivo programs use intravenously administered CRISPR as the therapy, in which proprietary delivery technology enables highly precise editing of disease-causing genes directly within specific target tissues. Intellia’s ex vivo programs use CRISPR to create the therapy by using engineered human cells to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. Intellia’s deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its robust intellectual property portfolio, have enabled the company to take a leadership role in harnessing the full potential of CRISPR/Cas9 to create new classes of genetic medicine. Learn more at intelliatx.com. Follow us on Twitter @intelliatweets.

