Global $6.3 Bn Single-cell Analysis Markets to 2026 - Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

The global single-cell analysis market is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2026 from USD 3.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.



Growth in the single-cell analysis market can mainly be attributed to factors such as technological advancements in single-cell analysis products, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries for complex diseases, growth in stem cell research, and growing focus on personalized medicine. On the other hand, the high cost of single-cell analysis instruments is expected to hinder market growth to a certain extent.

The consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the single-cell analysis market, by product, during the forecast period

Consumables accounted for the largest share of 67.4% of the single-cell analysis market in 2020. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the frequent purchase of these products compared to instruments, which are considered a one-time investment. The wide applications of consumables in research and genetic exploration, exosome analysis, and isolation of RNA and DNA are also expected to drive market growth.

The human cells segment accounted for the largest share

The single-cell analysis market is segmented into human cells, animal cells, and microbial cells. The human cells segment accounted for the largest share of 51.6% of the single-cell analysis market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high utilization of human cells in research laboratories and academic institutes.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the single-cell analysis market

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fast-growing pharmaceutical industry in this region, rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of cancer, and increasing government initiatives.

The prominent players in the single-cell analysis market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), 10x Genomics (US), and Corning Incorporated (US).

