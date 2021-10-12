Polartec and Browzwear Launch First True-to-Life 3D Performance Fabrics

Andover, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polartec®, a Milliken & Company brand, and premium creator of innovative and sustainable textile solutions, announces a new partnership with Browzwear, a pioneer of 3D digital solutions for the fashion industry. A first for the brand, users will now be able to digitally design and create with Polartec’s performance fabric range. The fabric library will be available in the VStitcher 2021.2 Edition on October 12th with subsequent rollouts of new fabric technologies in future upgrades.

The cornerstone of Polartec is innovation, adaptation, and always looking into the future to find solutions that work better. The new partnership will allow designers using Browzwear to preview and design with Polartec fabric technologies in a digital way that will provide advanced information and allow the user to accurately visualize the fabric's texture, drape, and movement in true-to-life 3D. In addition to the high-degree of accuracy that eliminates the need for garment samples, Browzwear’s true-to-life 3D renderings can be leveraged in the sales process, enabling data-driven manufacturing and reducing overproduction. As the world increasingly shifts to digital, Polartec looks to empower its customers, ensuring they have the tools necessary to continue to efficiently design in the modern era.

A leader in the digital apparel revolution, Browzwear’s pioneering 3D solutions for apparel design, development and merchandising are the key to a successful digital product lifecycle. Trusted by more than 650 organizations, such as Polartec customers Patagonia, Nike, Adidas, Burton and VF Corporation, Browzwear accelerates collection development, opening limitless opportunities to create iterations of styles.

For Polartec, the partnership with Browzwear is part of its ever-growing Eco-Engineering™ initiatives and ongoing dedication to creating environmentally-friendly products, which has been at the heart of the brand for decades. From inventing the process of turning post-consumer plastic into performance fabrics to leading the use of recycled content across all categories, and leading the way in circularity, performance innovation with sustainable science is the driving force of the brand.

The first rollout will feature fourteen different Polartec fabrics in unique color palettes ranging from next-to-skin technologies Polartec® Delta™, Polartec® Power Wool™, and Polartec® Power Grid™, to insulation technologies such as Polartec® 200 series fleece, Polartec® Alpha®, Polartec® High Loft™, Polartec® Thermal Pro®, and Polartec® Power Air™. Polartec® NeoShell® rounds out the collection with weather protection. These U3M files of Polartec fabric technologies will be available to download on Polartec.com for use on other digital design platforms as well.

"Empowering people with our performance fabrics has long been a driving focus of Polartec,” said David Karstad, Polartec VP of Marketing and Creative Director. “Browzwear not only improves the efficiency and sustainability of using Polartec fabrics, 3D platforms enable designers to realize the potential of their creativity and fuel our industry."

"We are elated to partner with Polartec, a company that shares our commitment to driving innovation for a more sustainable industry,” said Sean Lane, VP of Partnerships and Solutions, Browzwear. “We look forward to working together to catalyze large-scale, positive change to reduce inefficiencies that impact businesses and the environment."

About Polartec®

Polartec®, a Milliken & Company brand, is the premium provider of innovative and sustainable textile solutions. Since inventing the original PolarFleece in 1981, Polartec engineers continue to advance the science of fabric by creating problem solving technologies that improve the user experience. Polartec fabrics offer a wide range of functionality, including lightweight wicking and cooling, warmth and insulation, breathable weather protection, fire resistance, and enhanced durability. Polartec products are used by performance, lifestyle, and workwear brands from around the world, the U.S. Military and allied militaries, and contract upholstery markets. For more information, please visit Polartec.com and follow Polartec on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Browzwear

Founded in 1999, Browzwear is a pioneer of 3D digital solutions for the fashion industry, driving seamless processes from concept to commerce. For designers, Browzwear accelerates collection development, opening limitless opportunities to create iterations of styles. For technical designers and pattern makers, Browzwear rapidly fits graded garments to any body model with accurate, true-motion material replication. For manufacturers, Browzwear’s Tech Pack delivers everything needed to produce physical garments perfectly the first time, and at every step from design to production. Worldwide, more than 650 organizations such as Columbia Sportswear, PVH Group and VF Corporation leverage Browzwear’s open platform to streamline processes, collaborate and pursue data-driven production strategies so they can sell more while manufacturing less, which increases both ecologic and economic sustainability. For more information, visit www.browzwear.com.