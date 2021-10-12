MAD Lions Fuels Partner Roster with GOIKO Hamburgers

TORONTO and MADRID, Spain, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAD Lions, OverActive Media's (TSXV:OAM) professional League of Legends franchise, today announced a partnership with GOIKO, a premium hamburger chain with more than 80 locations throughout Spain and France. The two brands have come together to serve up fresh content to fans across MAD Lions' social channels, launching during the 2021 League of Legends World Championship.



The partnership is GOIKO’s first official foray into esports and includes sponsorship opportunities with MAD Lions’ League of Legends LEC and Superliga teams, in addition to the club’s roster of Call of Duty: Warzone content creators. Adding MAD Lions’ first quick service restaurant (QSR) partner expands its reach to new audiences while providing an opportunity to create fresh content aligned with its overall brand strategy.

“Partnering with GOIKO is an indication of the progress we’ve made as a club. We’re thrilled to have a well-known Spanish brand as our first partner in the QSR category and to be able to introduce GOIKO to the esports and entertainment industry,” said Pedro Belaunzaran, Director, Global Partnerships (EU), OverActive Media. “GOIKO has a fresh, fun brand very much aligned with our approach at MAD Lions.”

MAD Lions is currently representing Europe as the first seed at the 2021 League of Legends World Championship. This year’s World Championship is in Iceland, running now to November 6, where just three European teams will compete amongst the world’s best. According to Riot Games, last year's World Championship recorded more than 1 billion hours watched - a new record - making League of Legends one of the most-watched games in the world.

“We want 2021 to be the year GOIKO emerges as a ‘gamer’ brand and joining MAD Lions provides us with the perfect opportunity to level up. We’ve tested and learned through some branded content pieces, followed by a ‘GOIKO-branded’ map in Fortnite and the response was fantastic,” said Juan Manuel Sánchez, Chief Marketing Officer, GOIKO. “Aligned in values and philosophy, our partnership with MAD Lions is our biggest step yet. We plan to bring meaningful engagement opportunities to fans, amplifying the energy around MAD Lions’ competition at the World Championship, all while having fun.”

Founded in 2013, GOIKO is one of the fastest-growing casual dining concepts in Spain. Known for its high-quality ingredients and distinct taste, GOIKO has established a loyal consumer base, generating an active and engaged social media following. The brand began its international expansion in 2020 after receiving investment support from L Catterton (NASDAQ:LCAA), the investment fund of the French group Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) Flashpoint, operating as MAD Lions Counter Strike:Global Offensive (a franchised league operated by B Site Inc., a company in which OverActive holds a minority interest), as well as other non-affiliated CS:GO tournaments and leagues. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

ABOUT MAD LIONS

MAD Lions was born in 2017 as an esports club that, with its name, (MAD: Madrid; Lions: Lions of the Cybele) aims to become a world-renowned team in Madrid. Almost four years later, it has become one of the most relevant clubs in the esports industry in Spain and worldwide.

Founded by Jorge Schnura and Marcos Eguillor, and with Willyrex and Vegetta777 as partners, MAD Lions competes in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC Spring Split Champions), the Superliga in Spain and as MAD Lions CS: GO in the Flashpoint League. MAD Lions represents Hispanic passion and is governed by the values of Passion for Life, Passion for Gaming.

