National Funding Announces the Upsize of Their Bank Credit Facility and the Issuance of Corporate Notes

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Funding, Inc., one of the largest U.S. specialty finance companies serving small- and medium-sized businesses, announced the recent renewal and upsize of a $60.0 million senior secured warehouse line of credit. The facility, which includes an accordion to expand to $75.0 million, was provided by a prominent U.S.-based commercial bank. The facility will continue to be used by the Company to fund new originations and support additional growth of the platform.

Concurrent with the transaction, National Funding also secured a $55.0 million investment-grade-rated corporate note financing provided by a consortium of institutional investors. The transaction was assigned a BBB+ rating by a nationally recognized statistical ratings organization. Having closed this additional financing, National Funding is well-positioned to support its partners and the funding enhances the Company's ability to take advantage of significant market opportunities.

To date, National Funding has provided more than $4.3 billion in working capital and equipment leasing for more than 75,000 small- to medium-sized businesses nationwide.

"As the economy recovers from the pandemic, this challenging environment is creating opportunities for National Funding to accelerate our growth plans and at the same time provide flexible capital solutions to our client base seeking to expand their businesses," stated Dave Gilbert, CEO of the Company. "Our ability to close these transactions with multiple institutional partners has substantially expanded our financial capacity and flexibility and is a validation of the strength of the robust platform that National Funding has built."

Joe Gaudio, President of National Funding, stated, "These new facilities represent the continued evolution of the Company's funding sources, providing National Funding with a unique opportunity to reduce our cost of funding and access more diversified sources of capital. Both investments are a strong endorsement of the stability and success of our Company and of our mission to transform the way small businesses access the capital they need to grow."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the Company's Exclusive Financial Advisor and Placement Agent in connection with the note transaction.

Founded in 1999, National Funding is a leading U.S. specialty finance company serving small- and medium-sized businesses. The Company's foundation serves American small business owners by providing funding solutions to meet their needs to reinvest in their day-to-day operations and help them grow. National Funding's digital funding process has elevated its digital capabilities by delivering a fast and simple online application. For more information about National Funding, visit https://www.nationalfunding.com.

