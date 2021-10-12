Landmark Dividend Acquires Marquee Portfolio of Assets in Quantum Park Data Center Campus in Northern Virginia

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Dividend LLC (“Landmark”), a leading real estate and infrastructure acquisition and development company, announced today that it has acquired approximately 1.2 million square feet of mission-critical data center space within the historic Quantum Park development located in the heart of Northern Virginia’s Data Center Alley. Featuring mission-critical, state-of-the-art infrastructure, the Quantum Park property has available land for hyperscale data center development with 32.5 megawatts (MW) of power on-site, an additional 32.5 MWs of power being brought to the site and access to 24 carriers. This acquisition marks Landmark’s 35th data center transaction - a milestone as Digital Infrastructure assets now comprise over $1 billion of Landmark’s assets under management.



“We are extremely excited to expand our portfolio into Northern Virginia, the data center capital of the world,” said John Dobo, Executive Vice President of Landmark’s Digital Infrastructure division. “Quantum Park, with its ample power and cooling, dense connectivity and nearly 50 acres of available land for development, provides Landmark the opportunity to capitalize on the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure in Northern Virginia.”

“The Quantum Park transaction is a testament to the successful digital infrastructure platform and team that we have built at Landmark,” said Tim Brazy, Chief Executive Officer of Landmark Dividend. “This acquisition further demonstrates our commitment to digital infrastructure and our greater resources and capabilities since the acquisition of Landmark Dividend by DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) in June 2021. We believe we are extremely well-positioned to build on our successful track record and strengthen our leadership position within the growing digital infrastructure market.”

Bell Nunnally & Martin and McGuireWoods served as legal counsel for Landmark.

About Landmark Dividend LLC

Landmark Dividend LLC is a real estate and infrastructure acquisition and development company focusing on the digital infrastructure, wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries.

Landmark Dividend currently manages over 5,000 assets originated on behalf of Landmark Dividend, its active private investment vehicles and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK). LMRK is a publicly-traded subsidiary of Landmark Dividend LLC established to acquire, own and manage a diversified, growing portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets.

Contact

Tim Brazy

Chief Executive Officer

(310) 294-8180

tbrazy@landmarkdividend.com

John Dobo

Executive Vice President, Digital Infrastructure

(321) 961-0993

jdobo@landmarkdividend.com