HopeHealth the First in South Carolina to Implement AccuVax® and AccuShelf® to Safeguard Vaccines, Medications, and Supplies and Further Enhance Patient Safety

FLORENCE, S.C., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The longstanding organization in South Carolina, HopeHealth, has become the first in the state of South Carolina to select TruMed® Systems, a vaccine and inventory management company, to assist them in their continued efforts to deliver safe, high-quality care to the people in their communities.

HopeHealth will leverage TruMed's AccuVax and AccuShelf solutions, which will safeguard its vaccine inventory, including COVID-19 vaccine supply, perform seamless transfers to sites and accurately track each dose from receipt to administration. The AccuVax Vaccine Management System protects vaccines with ideal temperature control and saves time with workflow efficiencies, while AccuShelf Inventory Management streamlines inventory control for all medications and supplies throughout multiple HopeHealth clinics. HopeHealth always strives to improve patient health by providing quality primary health care services to their community. With AccuVax and AccuShelf requiring confirmation of the correct dose to the correct patient, safety is further enhanced for every one of HopeHealth's patients.

"As we continue our commitment to our patients, the AccuVax and AccuShelf units will ensure precise storage conditions for vaccines, prevent loss, and provide an additional layer of protection against medical errors. These units will be a great resource and will enhance the delivery of safe and effective care to our patients," said Dr. Ed Behling, Chief Medical Officer. "TruMed's products also allow us to build on our quality and safety efforts by safeguarding vaccines for effective immunizations, standardizing workflows for efficiency and safety, accurately tracking down to the dose and reducing loss and waste for cost savings."

There are nine HopeHealth locations currently using a combination of AccuVax and AccuShelf products daily. In addition to supporting their daily patient care, AccuVax and AccuShelf are being used to support COVID-19 immunization efforts throughout the South Carolina communities. To learn more, visit www.TruMedSystems.com.

About HopeHealth: HopeHealth provides integrated health services for more than 50,000 patients in areas surrounding South Carolina Aiken, Clarendon, Florence, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties. Founded in 1991 as a grassroots HIV/AIDS support organization, HopeHealth was designated as a Federally Qualified Health Center in 2007 to expand its services to include primary and pediatric care. HopeHealth now has over 100 providers covering primary care, dental care, chiropractic care, rheumatology, endocrinology, behavioral health and psychiatry, pain management, substance use treatment, and women's health services. Contact: Tiffany Straus, Director of Community Relations For questions or more information about HopeHealth, email tstraus@hope-health.org or call 843-245-2291.

About TruMed Systems: TruMed Systems provides AccuVax and AccuShelf, which improves health care practitioners' total outcomes by creating point-of-care inventory management systems that support product efficacy, patient safety, and practice objectives. To learn more, visit www.TruMedSystems.com. Contact: Ryan Quigley, ryan.quigley@trumedsystems.com, 844-878-6331.

Related Images











Image 1: AccuVax: What Would You Like to Do?





AccuVax protects vaccines with ideal temperature control and saves time with workflow efficiencies.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment