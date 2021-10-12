Enlivex CSO Prof. Dror Mevorach Publishes Foundational Paper on the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in The New England Journal of Medicine

Publication follows the Israeli Ministry of Health’s appointment of Prof. Mevorach as the lead investigator of a team evaluating side effects of COVID-19 vaccines



Nes-Ziona, Israel, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced that its Chief Scientific Officer, Prof. Dror Mevorach, M.D., and several co-authors published a foundational peer reviewed paper in The New England Journal of Medicine, the world’s most widely read, cited, and influential general medical periodical. The paper, entitled “Myocarditis after BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccine against Covid-19 in Israel” was published in collaboration with researchers at several prestigious institutions, including Hadassah Medical Center, University of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, the Israel Center for Disease Control, and the Israeli Ministry of Health.

“On behalf of Enlivex, I’d like to congratulate Dror for this impressive accomplishment,” said Dr. Oren Hershkovitz, Chief Executive Officer of Enlivex. “To be appointed by the Israeli Ministry of Health to lead the surveillance of potential side effects related to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and to have the results of these efforts published in the New England Journal of Medicine, speaks to his position as a leading expert in immunology and the human body’s response to pathogens. Dror’s deep knowledge and understanding of these fields has been critical to our development of Allocetra to-date, and we look forward to further leveraging his skill set as we advance its development as a potential treatment for sepsis, COVID-19, and certain types of cancer.”

Prof. Mevorach commented, “It is an honor to be published in the New England Journal of Medicine, which provides our work with important external validation. I’d like to thank my co-authors as well as the patients who participated in the study for the crucial roles they played in its completion.”



ABOUT THE NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE

The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) is the most widely read, cited, and influential general medical periodical in the world. More than a million people from nearly every country read NEJM in print and online each week.

Each year, NEJM receives more than 16,000 research and other submissions for consideration for publication. About 5% of original research submissions achieve publication by NEJM; more than half originate from outside the U.S.

NEJM is cited more often in scientific literature than any other medical journal, and has the highest Journal Impact Factor (91.245) of all general medical journals (2020 Journal Impact Factor, Journal Citation Reports, Clarivate, 2021).

ABOUT ALLOCETRATM

AllocetraTM is being developed as a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Diseases such as solid cancers, sepsis, COVID-19 and many others reprogram macrophages out of their homeostatic state. These non-homeostatic macrophages contribute significantly to the severity of the respective diseases. By restoring macrophage homeostasis, AllocetraTM has the potential to provide a novel immunotherapeutic mechanism of action for life-threatening clinical indications that are defined as "unmet medical needs", as a stand-alone therapy or in combination with leading therapeutic agents.

ABOUT ENLIVEX

Enlivex is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing AllocetraTM, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions. For more information, visit http://www.enlivex.com.



