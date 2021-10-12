Navy Awards McQ Inc a Contract to Develop a Revolutionary Wireless Machinery, Vibration and Power (MVP) Sensor

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McQ Inc. has recently been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) contract for the development of a wireless machinery health monitoring system for Navy vessels. This system will continuously monitor for machinery component wear through the continuous collection of various data sources, including vibration and power, enabling the Navy to detect machinery failures before they actually occur, optimize maintenance schedules, and reduce fleet maintenance costs/service downtime. Existing instrumentation systems are expensive, require connection points on the ship’s machinery, and do not provide accurate time synchronization across multiple sensors. McQ’s approach is to develop a design that will advance contactless power measurement technology with smaller and lower cost tools that will facilitate wide-scale deployment, which will be completely unobtrusive to the existing machinery.



This system will provide crucial data to train Navy CBM artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning (ML) based algorithms to detect failures before they occur. The ability to continuously monitor the health of machinery will provide more reliable and timely information on the status of equipment and can even help better manage maintenance intervals. This sensor will revolutionize the Navy’s ability to maintain its fleet with predictive maintenance intervals resulting in minimal service downtime. This system can be applied to both manned and unmanned vessels to help reduce maintenance costs, allow for remote monitoring, and improve customer service experience and perceived product reliability. It is also applicable to machinery in fixed applications such as industrial and manufacturing, building services, oil and gas wells, power generation systems, or public utility machinery; or mobile applications such as military vehicles, construction equipment, aircraft, wind turbines, electric vehicles, and subway/surface transportation system. McQ will transition this SBIR’s system into a new product in McQ’s existing portfolio of conditional based monitoring and environmental monitoring systems.

About McQ Inc.

Located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, McQ has been supplying DoD, DHS, DoE, DoJ, other US Government Agencies and commercial customers with advanced security technology and surveillance systems for over 35 years. McQ specializes in low power electronics design, efficient communications, advanced algorithm development, and wireless video management solutions. McQ is a Small Business Entity and a Non Traditional DoD contractor designing, developing, and manufacturing the latest state of the art sensor systems.

