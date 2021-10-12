Dept Names New US Leadership to Support Continued Growth and Expansion in the Americas

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital agency Dept is doubling down on its operations in the Americas with a new regional management team to support the agency's fast growth in the region. Ashley Streb, who joined Dept when it acquired Boston-based product agency Rocket Insights, will become Chief Client Officer for Dept Americas. Alisa Kuno, the CFO for BASIC®, which joined Dept in 2020, will take on the role of CFO and Chief Operations Officer for Dept Americas. Jesse Streb, also from Rocket Insights, will step into the role of Global SVP of Technology and Engineering.

Since the inception of Dept in 2015, the agency's vision has been to build one integrated company that offers clients access to the best digital talent anywhere in the world. Dept has grown from 120 people in the Netherlands in 2016 to over 2,000 digital marketing, data, creative and technology experts working together across 15 countries today. The agency has grown by 50% each year and expanded quickly into the Americas.

"Dept is unique in that we excel both in technology and in marketing services, constantly pioneering both to create some of the most future-forward digital work in the global marketplace," said Dimi Albers, CEO, Dept. "We have grown rapidly over the past few years, particularly in the U.S. Next year, we are predicting half of our revenues will come from the Americas, so it's important we have a strong leadership structure in place to give our local teams the ability to deliver exceptional work for some of the biggest brands in the world."

Dept's new leadership, all of whom are current team members stepping into expanded roles, will be crucial in facilitating the growth that is expected over the coming years in the region and the move toward one unified, global brand.

Ashley and Jesse Streb were two of the founding partners at Rocket Insights , the fastest-growing product agency in the U.S., focused on creating beautiful apps for Mobile, Voice and the Web. Both have also previously led technology and engineering organizations at Brightcove and Circle.

Prior to joining BASIC® , Alisa Kuno led corporate development for Sapient. She also spent nearly 10 years at Lucent Technologies, including leading the integration in Asia Pacific for its merger with Alcatel.

Dept also announced today that it has expanded its global leadership team with the addition of Amanda Schmidt to Chief People Officer and Missy Foristall to Chief Operations Officer. Schmidt joins from WPP/Group M's Essence, where she was Global Chief People Officer. Foristall was previously Vice President at IBM within their Digital, Marketing and Technology groups. Learn more here .

Ashley Streb (L) is appointed Chief Client Officer for Dept Americas and Alisa Kuno (R) is appointed Chief Operations Officer and Chief Financial Office for Dept Americas. Photo credit: Merissa Conley









