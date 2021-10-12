Emerging Fuels Technology Announces Regulation A+ Offering to Commercialize Breakthrough Tech that Converts Waste Sources into Fuels that Greatly Reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT), a technology company focused on transforming a number of waste sources of carbon into fuels and chemicals that greatly reduce emissions while generating profits, today announced the launch of its Regulation A+ equity funding campaign, following the qualification of its Form 1-A offering circular by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. With its ability to produce synthetic and renewable-fuels and chemicals from feedstocks such as natural gas, flared gas, biogas, biomass, municipal solid waste, carbon dioxide (CO₂) and more, EFT and its technology platform provide a sustainable and scalable way to turn waste sources of carbon into drop-in compatible fuels and chemicals that greatly reduce GHG emissions. EFT’s offering is open to both accredited and non-accredited investors.



Under its Regulation A+ offering, EFT plans to raise $75 million. Shares are $3.60 each, with a minimum investment of $360.00. Open to investors of all wealth and experience levels, the offering is available on our website, where investors can also access the Offering Circular.

“There has never been a better time to expand the implementation of our proven technology for taking waste and low value carbon feedstocks and turning them into clean, drop-in compatible transportation fuels,” said Kenneth Agee, Founder and President of EFT. “However, a solution that helps reduce carbon emissions isn’t the only expectation investors should have as our proven technology and small, modular, repeatable plant designs enable implementation in far more locations than most of our competition. We are also aimed at turning a profit with each plant from the start.”

Through two distinct configurations of its innovative technology, EFT can significantly expand its commercial opportunities while addressing the great need for greener fuel sources:

BioGTL (biogas to liquids) – EFT’s small BioGTL plants are designed to produce renewable fuels directly from feedstocks such as biogas from landfills, agricultural digesters and waste water treating plants. They produce 58 barrels per day of sustainable renewable fuels such as jet and diesel that, depending on the site and feedstock, may be considered low carbon, carbon neutral or even carbon negative. EFT’s BioGTL plants are easy to install and maintain, and require minimal human capital and equipment.

FlareBuster™ – EFT’s FlareBuster™ plants are designed for the conversion of flared or stranded natural gas feed into liquid transportation fuels and chemicals, with the ability to produce up to 500 barrels of fuel per day. Methane in natural gas is 25 to 28 times more potent as a greenhouse gas than CO 2 , and converting flared gas into drop-in compatible fuels results in greatly reduced GHG emissions while producing valuable products.

“Both of our configurations are highly integrated, modular and repeatable. This allows us to put them right where the feedstock is being generated, which greatly reduces the capital expenditure per barrel due to cost savings of the repeatable design and short installation schedule when compared to other methods,” continued Agee. “The FlareBuster™ can also be configured to make higher value chemicals like solvents and lubricants from flared, stranded or otherwise compromised natural gas. Projects based on our new configurations align with the world’s green energy initiatives by significantly reducing GHG emissions.

In recent years, the company has licensed its technology to clients developing projects for production of synthetic/renewable fuels and chemicals from a variety of feedstocks. These projects have attracted more than $450 million of capital for their construction. The continued licensing of our technology to clients coupled with EFT’s expansion plans to use part of the proceeds from this offering to build and operate its own BioGTL and FlareBuster™ plants means EFT is poised to take advantage of its position in the world’s new green energy market.

About Emerging Fuels Technology

Established in 2007 and led by experienced executives who have committed their careers to sustainable energy and technology development, Emerging Fuels Technology is a technology company focused on methods for producing synthetic fuels and chemicals from a variety of feedstocks such as natural gas, flared gas, biogas, biomass, municipal solid waste, CO 2 and more. EFT is one of the world's foremost authorities on Fischer-Tropsch and related synthesis. www.emergingfuels.com