Affluence Corporation CEO Talks Smart Technology and Global Footing in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with James “Jim” Honan, CEO of Affluence Corp. (the “Company”) (OTC: AFFU), to discuss the Company’s eye for innovation and aggressive growth strategy.



Affluence is a diversified technology company focused on acquiring cloud/edge computing solutions that can deliver artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology to everyday life. The Company invests in mid-market businesses and consolidates their synergies for opportunities in larger markets.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Honan further described this strategy. “We’re looking to build that base of business and really capitalize on artificial intelligence and the 5G technologies that are coming down the pipe here,” he said. “The internet of things is pretty commonplace in our daily lives – we’ve got smart cars and smart refrigerators – and we’re looking to bring it to even wider applications such as smart cities.”

Affluence’s flagship subsidiary, OneMind Technologies, is a demonstration of this approach.

Located in Barcelona, Spain, OneMind creates intelligent IoT solutions that aggregate data for real-time use. The company’s Smart City solution is currently deployed in Barcelona, San Francisco, Mexico City, Singapore and other cities throughout the world for a wide range of “smart” operations.

“[One Mind] aggregates data where cities and municipalities can use this information real-time, whether it’s for traffic or parking … there’s very broad applications to the Smart Cities product,” Honan said. “We’re very excited about expanding that type of business.”

As Affluence grows its portfolio of products and value-added services for the IoT space, strong leadership is crucial.

Honan and his team recently secured the Company’s entry into the $7.6 billion global biomedical waste market through the acquisition of Saamarthya Management Consultancy. The acquisition centered on an IoT biomedical waste management product that is currently used in more than 40,000 healthcare establishments in India. Affluence intends to expand the use of the product globally.

Through the fourth quarter, Affluence will continue to focus on its opportunities in India. The Company has identified several potential acquisition targets with the aim of closing on or two IoT acquisitions by year end, Honan noted.

Affluent recently announced $40 million in funding, which it will use to deliver infrastructure, software products and value-added services for several large-scale projects in Asia, further supporting its global expansion initiative.

“Like OneMind and our other value-added services, we’re looking to bring the IoT business opportunities that we’re working on to the global market,” Honan said. “As for 2022 … we’re going to continue to focus on acquiring IoT technology companies, we’re looking to strengthen our products and value-added services, and we’re looking to execute against the projects we fully expect to close on in the fourth quarter.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-affluence-corporation-affu/.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on edge computing and innovative cloud solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information, visit the company’s website at https://AffuCorp.com/.

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. https://www.onemindtechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company’s Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients’ financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Contact Information:

Affluence Corporation

Investor Relations

720-295-6409

https://AffuCorp.com/



SmallCapVoice.com

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

Info@SmallCapVoice.com

Source: SmallCapVoice.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07f9414b-3c7d-4782-a40c-e5ed3c59370d