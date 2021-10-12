Eden Grow Systems Selected as Deep Tech Pioneer by Hello Tomorrow, Solving the Global Supply Chain Crisis

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Grow Systems, a Houston-based next-generation farming technology company, has been chosen to present its NASA-derived grow technology at the prestigious HELLO TOMORROW Deep Tech Days Conference, to be held in Paris, France, Nov. 30 to Dec. 3. Hello Tomorrow is a global non-profit organization committed to providing a platform to showcase innovative companies in the Deep Tech sector. Eden Grow Systems was among the 200 finalists chosen as a Deep Tech Pioneer from over 4,000 applications from 115 countries. Eden will have the opportunity to showcase its Eden Grow Tower and Genesis System to technology investors and influencers from around the world.

With 72 representatives in 30 countries, Hello Tomorrow's experts search the globe for innovators and evaluate them for inclusion in the Deep Tech Days conference based on each company's team, technological innovation, scale of potential impact, and viability. This four-day event, under the patronage of Emmanuel Macron, President of France, will seek to uncover the future that emerging technology holds, connect key people bringing solutions from the lab to market, and strengthen the deep tech investment network. Deep Tech companies are those that aim to provide technology based on substantial scientific advances and high-tech engineering innovation.

According to L. Barton Womack, CEO of Eden Grow Systems, "Being selected to showcase our technology at Hello Tomorrow is not just an honor but an amazing opportunity. For many years at Eden, we have been monitoring the growing problem of unstable supply chains. Our Grow Tower and Genesis System solutions offer a new path forward in these uncertain times. Hello Tomorrow offers us exactly the platform to get our critical message out at exactly the moment it is most vital."

The Hello Tomorrow Conference draws over 200 venture capitalists and provides intense exposure and networking opportunities for the companies selected as Deep Tech Pioneers.

"To be attending alongside the other Deep Tech Pioneers is an amazing privilege. These companies are making advancements across a wide spectrum of applications which will have innumerable positive impacts for generations," Womack notes. "The companies selected to attend represent the forefront of the application of technology to create a better world, and to be among them is the highest honor we could imagine."

About Eden

Eden Grow Systems is Feeding the FutureTM by creating next-generation modular farming and survival systems. The company adapts NASA technology, bringing cutting-edge science down from space and into your home, making it possible for every family to become completely independent. The first module of Eden's bioregenerative Genesis System is the Grow Tower, which automates the cultivation of between 32 to 96 plants in 8 square feet without soil. The Grow Towers are available for pre-order at www.edengrowsystems.com.

For more information, contact blaine@edengrowsystems.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Eden Logo with backlighting

















Image 2









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment