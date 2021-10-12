STACK INFRASTRUCTURE Delivers Hyperscale Data Center in Silicon Valley

DENVER, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK INFRASTRUCTURE (“STACK” or the “Company”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies, announces the go-live of its latest data center facility in Silicon Valley (SVY02), bringing 32MW of capacity to one of the most important and capacity constrained data center regions in the world.



Silicon Valley, recognized worldwide for its central role in new technology development, has continued to see an increasing need for high-quality digital infrastructure capacity. This new data center is adjacent to STACK’s existing SVY01 facility at its current Silicon Valley Campus . With delivery of SVY02, STACK builds upon its existing foundation to help its clients meet their needs in Silicon Valley.

“STACK has proven its ability to navigate the development and supply chain challenges of today in order to promptly deliver the data center of tomorrow in one of the most important technology markets in the world,” says STACK Chief Strategy Officer, Matt VanderZanden. “Our ability to successfully partner with a variety of local Silicon Valley stakeholders has reaffirmed STACK’s tradition of development excellence. With planned future phases of our Silicon Valley campus, we look forward to continuing to address our clients’ needs and energizing the local economy.”

STACK partnered closely with local stakeholders, including the City of San Jose and PG&E, to bring its SVY02 vision to life. This 3-story, 240,000 square foot facility boasts 32MW of capacity, delivered turnkey and powered by 100% renewable energy on PG&E’s Direct Access program . The new building follows STACK’s Basis of Design, employing industry-best practices in design, safety, security, and operating efficiency. With nearly 500,000 person-hours spent constructing this facility, STACK has also enabled the employment of hundreds of individuals over the course of the project.

With no shortage of construction activity, this project is the second in as many months to be delivered by STACK including a 227,000 square foot data center in Manassas, Virginia inaugurated in August. Furthermore, STACK’s newest 24MW data center development in Portland, Oregon (POR03) will be commissioned in Q4 2021.

STACK also offers several other opportunities for growth in key regions throughout the United States, including:

A 125-acre hyperscale data center campus with 250MW of potential critical capacity in Prince William County, Virginia in partnership with the Peterson Companies.

in partnership with the Peterson Companies. A 400-acre hyperscale data center campus with 400MW potential critical capacity in AllianceTexas , a master-planned development in Fort Worth, Texas, in partnership with Hillwood.

, a master-planned development in Fort Worth, Texas, in partnership with Hillwood. A New Albany, Ohio 42MW data center campus with immediately available and build-to-suit expansion opportunities.

with immediately available and build-to-suit expansion opportunities. A 79-acre hyperscale data center campus in Avondale, Arizona with 150MW of potential critical capacity.

with 150MW of potential critical capacity. A 19-acre data center campus in Toronto, Canada with 8MW coming available in Q3 2022 and an additional 48MW planned to be introduced in future phases starting in 2023.

A 30-acre data center campus in Portland, Oregon with immediate shell and commissioned capacity and future phases totaling 84MW.

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK Infrastructure is a leading provider of digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. The Company delivers an extensive geographic footprint spanning the United States and Canada and a comprehensive suite of data center and digital infrastructure solutions, including hyperscale campuses and build-to-suit data centers (“HYPERSTACK”), immediately available wholesale colocation and private data suites (“READYSTACK”), and powered shell options (“POWERSTACK”).

With a client-first approach, unparalleled existing capacity, and flexible expansion capacity in the leading data center markets, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need.

For more information, visit www.stackinfra.com