Coya Therapeutics Appoints Gene Mack as Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (Coya), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class approaches utilizing autologous regulatory T cells (Treg) and Treg-derived exosome therapeutics for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Gene Mack as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.



“We are pleased to welcome Gene, an esteemed biotech executive, at such an exciting time for Coya,” said Howard Berman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Coya Therapeutics. “Gene has deep financial and business development expertise, as well as a strong track record for enhancing operational capabilities to drive growth. Gene’s financial and operational guidance will be invaluable for Coya’s leadership team, and we look forward to working with him.”

Mr. Mack has over 25 years of experience in the life sciences sector spanning clinical research, financing, investing, corporate strategy and business development with private and public companies. Prior to joining Coya Therapeutics in 2021, Mr. Mack was Chief Financial Officer of OncoC4 overseeing the spin-out and negotiation of Merck MSD’s acquisition of OncoImmune. Since 2014, he has held the CFO role for several private and public biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies raising over $250 million in IPO and secondary financing proceeds in addition to negotiating pre- and post-commercialization collaborations. Prior to his operational experience, Mr. Mack was a senior publishing analyst covering the life sciences sector at various banking institutions, including Gruntal & Co, Lazard Capital Markets, and HSBC. Before his tenure on Wall Street, Mr. Mack completed research in biochemistry at Cornell University Medical College and clinical neurology at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons where he was part of a team investigating less invasive treatments for malignant gliomas and cerebrovascular disease, including aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations and stroke. Mr. Mack received his BS in Biochemistry and MBA in Finance from Fordham University.

“I am thrilled to join Coya to advance the company’s financial and business objectives and support its continued growth and development. There is a compelling opportunity for Coya to become a leader in the Treg and Treg-derived exosome landscape, and I look forward to working with the exceptional team on this exciting journey,” Mr. Mack added.

About Coya Therapeutics, Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Coya Therapeutics (TM) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class and best-in-class approaches utilizing adoptive regulatory T cells (Tregs) to target disease. The company’s CTreg (TM) (Cryopreservation for Tregs) system is patent pending and the first in the industry to overcome prior limitations of Treg cell therapies, allowing for serial infusions from a single manufacturing run. Coya’s proprietary TAI™ (Tregs Against Inflammation™) involves the conversion of millions of dysfunctional Tregs into billions of “Super Tregs”, with superior immunosuppressive functionality. Our patent pending iscEXO (TM) (immunosuppressive cell Exosome) platform is a Treg derived exosome asset focused on the advancement of disease modifying approaches to address the significant unmet medical needs of patients with ALS, Frontotemporal Dementia, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.coyatherapeutics.com

