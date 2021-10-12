Apollo Names William M. Lewis, Jr. Senior Partner

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo” or the “Firm”) today announced William M. (“Bill”) Lewis, Jr. will join the Firm as a Senior Partner and a member of Apollo’s Management Committee. Lewis will join Apollo from Lazard, where he is Chairman of Investment Banking.



In this new role, Lewis will source and execute investment opportunities across the Firm’s private equity business and collaborate with executive management on human capital, citizenship and diversity and inclusion efforts.

Apollo CEO Marc Rowan said, “Bill is one of the industry’s most seasoned leaders and we are thrilled to welcome him to Apollo during a momentous time for our Firm. He will be a valuable contributor both within private equity and across the broader organization, partnering with the management team on talent development, corporate citizenship and expanding opportunity to a more diverse set of people and businesses.”

Apollo Co-Presidents Scott Kleinman and Jim Zelter added, “We are excited that a leader as deeply experienced and widely respected as Bill is joining the team. Bill’s decades of M&A and financial expertise will be a great addition to the Private Equity franchise, and we look forward to benefitting from his vast skillset to build on our significant momentum and drive long-term value not just in our PE business but across the broader Apollo organization.”

Bill Lewis said, “I am excited to be a part of Apollo’s growth story. Apollo’s successful investment record, marked by innovation and a willingness to embrace complexity resonates with me, and I look forward to working with the talented team. I am also energized to join a firm that is authentically working to expand opportunity. It is impressive that Apollo has empowered its employees to take action and everywhere you look across the platform you can see the results.”

Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman and CEO of Lazard said, “We wish Bill much success in his new role at Apollo. He has been our valued partner at Lazard for 17 years, and a trusted advisor to many of the world’s business leaders. We are looking forward to continuing to benefit from his sage advice and stewardship as a new member of our board of directors.”

Lewis joined Lazard in 2004 and most recently served as a Managing Director and Chairman of Investment Banking, where he advised global corporations on corporate and financial matters, including leveraged buyouts and other M&A activity. Previously, Lewis spent 24 years with Morgan Stanley in a variety of leadership roles of increasing responsibility, including leading or co-leading global M&A, global corporate finance and Morgan Stanley Realty. In 1989, he became Morgan Stanley’s first African-American Managing Director. Lewis also chaired its charitable foundation and diversity task force.

Lewis earned his undergraduate degree and MBA from Harvard University, and today serves as a member of the Harvard Management Company which is responsible for the university’s $42 billion endowment. He also serves on the boards of a number of nonprofit organizations including Uncommon Schools, New York Presbyterian Hospital, the New York City Police Foundation, The Posse Foundation, The City Fund and the National Constitution Center. In addition to his nonprofit work, Mr. Lewis serves on the board of Ariel Alternatives, LLC and formerly served on the boards of Freddie Mac and Darden Restaurants.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2021, Apollo had approximately $472 billion assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

