Digerati Technologies Proves its Cloud UCaaS Solution is Applicable Across a Wide Range of Industries

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) ("Digerati" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, is pleased to highlight three case studies involving clients from the banking, restaurant and health care industries.



Through its operating subsidiaries, Digerati serves over 28,000 business users, focused in Texas and Florida, on its platform while increasing customer adoption in diverse industries. As corporations, businesses, and organizations continue to invest in their IT infrastructure, Digerati expects to continue to prove itself as an economic and disciplined communications solution provider.

Digerati is on the frontline of cloud communications providing telecommunication solutions on its carrier-grade network in a rapidly changing environment. Gartner recently released new projections based on its sales analysis by technology suppliers and predicts an annual increase of almost 9% in global tech spending, estimated to hit $4.2 trillion by the end of 2021. Spending on cloud computing and other tech services like Unified Communications is expected to reach almost $1.2 trillion this year as businesses look to gain the edge over the competition.

In addition, Gartner notes that investment in cloud and other infrastructure could outpace software applications by the end of 2021 for the first time in many years. Banks, for example, are on-track, for investing at least one-tenth of their annual revenues into IT.

Digerati can validate Gartner’s findings through its work in many sectors like financial institutions, the service industry and healthcare. Here are some frontline case studies that demonstrate Digerati’s solution-based approach to serving its customers.

Case Studies

1. A Community Bank



T3 Communications, a Digerati operating subsidiary, has become the service provider of choice for several regional and local community banks throughout Texas and Florida. One regional bank has been a client for over ten years. The bank required a unified fiber-optic network to connect its eight branches and meet redundancy protocols to secure its growing operations.

The T3 team implemented a fiber optic network and SIP trunking solution for the bank’s on-premises PBX.

T3’s telecom solution allows the bank’s customers to call into a single phone system to reach the appropriate branch which played a significant role in business continuity and a positive customer experience.

The T3 Team consolidated voice and data services for all branches and streamlined billing into one easy-to-read statement. Enhancements to the network provided by T3 included routing a multicarrier fiber optic network at the bank’s main headquarters through separate building access points. The network enhancements established redundancy by routing distinct carriers to a specific location while hosting a mirror image of the bank’s PBX and network equipment.

This allowed for modernization of the community bank’s safety protocols and established full redundancy with a seamless auto failover via BGP and OSPF protocols.

2. Nationwide Restaurant Chain



A nationwide restaurant chain needed a solution to meet the increased volume of incoming calls for ‘to-go’ orders.

Digerati’s operating subsidiary, Nexogy, created a centralized call center environment for callers to reach each of the restaurant locations. This call center solution included an auto-attendant with professional greetings and on-hold music.

To improve the caller’s experience, the Nexogy team implemented a Centralized IDR (integrated data repository) and remote agent system, placing the calls in a queue and avoiding busy signals.

The IDR enabled the franchise owner to add restaurants to the same account and simplify all services under one provider and bill. In addition, the Nexogy team met the owner’s telecom budget per restaurant and offered call reports for monitoring, analytics and measuring performance.

The new on-hold features, centralized billing, real-time call reporting, statistics, and even call flow management were excellent IT investments to save time and increase productivity.

3. Health Care Provider



Another client of T3 Communications is a nationwide healthcare provider specializing in employee health clinics for Fortune 500 corporate campuses.

This health care provider required a complete cloud communications system to support its physical clinics and to ramp up its telemedicine and remote medical support services.

The T3 team created a dedicated call center, updated their nationwide telco system and network, and tailored a comprehensive UCaaS platform to support physical devices, mobile solutions, and cloud-based applications.

As this client continues to adapt and grow in the new work-from-home professional arena, its communications infrastructure is steadily growing in parallel thanks to the innovative approach by the T3 team.

About Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI ) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the business market. Through its operating subsidiaries T3 Communications (T3com.com) and Nexogy (Nexogy.com), the Company is meeting the global needs of businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions, including cloud PBX, cloud mobile, Internet broadband, SD-WAN, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services, all delivered on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud™. For more information about Digerati Technologies, please visit digerati-inc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, similar outcomes when working with other clients as described herein, successful execution of growth strategies, product development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

