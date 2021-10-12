Trellis Rx Furthers Commitment to Advancing the Specialty Pharmacy Practice and Patient Outcomes with Integration of Scipher Medicine® PrismRA® Precision-Medicine Technology into Clinical Pathways

ATLANTA and WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trellis Rx, a leading technology-enabled specialty pharmacy services provider, today announced the integration of PrismRA®, a diagnostic blood test created by Scipher Medicine® that predicts non-response to TNF Inhibitor (TNFi) therapies, into its clinical pathway for patients living with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Scipher Medicine, the manufacturer of PrismRA, is a precision immunology company helping providers determine the most effective therapy for their patients.



Close to 90% of RA patients failing methotrexate are prescribed the world’s largest selling drug class, tumor necrosis factor inhibitor (TNFi) therapies.1 However, TNFi therapies fail to effectively control disease activity for many of these patients, increasing their risk for disease progression and adverse events such as hospitalizations.

By working collaboratively with providers at its partner health systems to understand the clinical benefit of utilizing a diagnostic blood test prior to prescribing TNFi therapies, Trellis Rx’s locally embedded clinical pharmacists will help proactively ensure therapy appropriateness, thus improving patient outcomes and reducing cost of care. PrismRA is currently the only test available that enables providers to make targeted treatment decisions by identifying patients that are unlikely to respond to TNFi therapies.

“We’re excited to continue to advance care for RA patients by working with our partner health systems to apply the latest precision medicine technologies,” said Brandon Newman, Trellis Rx vice president of clinical affairs. “Incorporating PrismRA into our clinical protocols directly supports our focus on improving outcomes while reducing the cost of care.”

In addition to using precision medicine technologies, Trellis Rx’s partner health systems will continue to leverage the RAPID3 assessment, an evidence-based patient reported outcome measure, to assess therapy effectiveness. Onsite clinical pharmacists conduct the questionnaire with patients at regular intervals to monitor for disease progression and recommend provider interventions when patients have consecutively worsening scores.

“We are proud to be collaborating with a technology-driven company like Trellis Rx to advance patient outcomes through PrismRA testing,” said Alif Saleh, Scipher Medicine CEO. "Our breakthrough technology empowers clinical pharmacists and providers to solve some of healthcare’s biggest drug problems – excess waste – while improving patient outcomes at any point in their therapeutic journey.”

Trellis Rx’s high-touch care model and evidence-based clinical protocols have enabled its partner health systems to drive market-leading clinical results for patients with rheumatoid arthritis. For example, Trellis Rx has conducted RAPID3 assessments for 99% of patients across its partner health systems, and over 83% of these patients’ RAPID3 scores improved upon being enrolled in one of its partner health systems' specialty pharmacy services.

1. Curtis JR, Zhang J, Xie F, et al. Arthritis Care Res (Hoboken). 2014;66(11):1604-1611.

About Trellis Rx

Trellis Rx is the complete specialty pharmacy services solution for health systems looking to enhance the medication therapy experience and drive market-leading clinical outcomes for their patients with chronic and complex conditions. Working side-by-side with health systems, Trellis Rx delivers everything required to rapidly build and expand fully integrated specialty pharmacy services through a performance-based partnership model designed to ensure results. To learn more about Trellis Rx, visit www.trellisrx.com.

About PrismRA®

PrismRA, a liquid signature test, is a revolutionary advancement bringing precision medicine to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which affects 20 million patients globally. From a routine blood draw, the PrismRA test analyzes an individual’s molecular signature, helping identify who is unlikely to adequately respond to TNFi therapy, the world’s largest selling drug class, so non-responders can be prescribed alternative effective therapy and avoid unnecessary dose escalations or drug cycles. Providers now have objective data to guide therapeutic decision-making and give patients the best chance of achieving treatment targets and improving clinical outcomes. For more information, please visit www.PrismRA.com.

About Scipher Medicine®

Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company, holds the fundamental belief that patients deserve simple answers to treatment options based on scientifically backed data. Leveraging our proprietary Network Medicine platform and artificial intelligence, we commercialize liquid- based tests revealing a persons’ unique molecular disease signature and match such signature to the most effective therapy, ensuring optimal treatment from day one. The unprecedented quantity of patient molecular data generated from our tests further drives the discovery and development of novel and more effective therapeutics. We partner with payers, providers, and pharma along the healthcare value chain to bring precision medicine to autoimmune diseases. Visit www.sciphermedicine.com and follow Scipher on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

