Global Crossing Airlines Granted Flight Allocations for Cuba Flights to be Flown in Partnership with HavanaAir

MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: TSX-V; JET.B: TSX-V; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) and ViajeHoy, LLC, d/b/a Havana Air (“Havana Air”) are pleased to announce the allocation from the U.S Department of Transportation by Order DOT-OST-2020-001 for GlobalX to operate 508 round-trip charter flights through May 31, 2022. Flight schedules are subject to Cuban governmental approval, with flights targeted to begin in early November 2021.



“We are grateful to the DOT for allocating these flights to GlobalX and honored to be working with Havana Air, the largest and most experienced OFAC approved charter air provider for Cuba flights. Our flight crews have extensive experience operating to Cuba, and we have the right aircraft in terms of seats and cargo capacity to effectively serve the market with our fleet of modern A320 and A321 aircraft,” said Ed Wegel, Chairman and CEO of GlobalX.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with GlobalX, which has built an amazing team of airline professionals. We now have the ability to offer our customers enhanced service levels, heightened reliability, and the effectiveness of A321/320 aircraft,” said Mark Elias, President / COO of Havana Air.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

About Havana Air

Miami-based Havana Air has over 12 years of experience in serving the Cuba travel market. Mark Elias, President/COO, has over 25 years of travel agency experience as a previous senior executive with TravelLeaders. David Nesslen, CEO, has extensive high volume, multiple location corporate experience as owner of one of the nation's largest healthcare companies. Havana Air has previously operated in excess of 35 flights a week, serving Havana, Holguin, Santiago de Cuba, Camaguey, and Santa Clara from both Miami and Tampa. They have been entrusted with such prestigious movements as the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team exhibition in Cuba, all support staff for the historic Rolling Stones concert, the film crews of Fast & Furious, and multiple Cuban artists visiting the USA. Havana Air’s highly experienced team has in-depth experience in all aspects of high-volume passenger travel, group travel, visa requirements, and U.S. documentation required for travel to Cuba. They hold long-term and invaluable relationships on the island. Havana Air is an authorized U.S. DOT Part 380 license holder as well as an OFAC General License to operate to Cuba. www.havanaair.com

For more information, please contact:

Mark Salvador, Chief Marketing Officer

Email: mark.salvador@globalxair.com

Tel: 786.751.8510

Or

Tracie Gunion, Investor Relations

Email: tracie.gunion@globalxair.com

Tel: 786.793.5424

Or

Mark Elias, President / COO, Havana Air

Email: mark@havanaair.com

Tel: 305.775.7140

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s intention to fly as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline, the Company’s aircraft fleet size, including the number of flights that GlobalX intends to fly in partnership with Havana Air and the targeted commencement date for such flights.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or " or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to continue airline operations, the timely receipt of approval from the Cuban government, sufficient passenger demand for the proposed fliths, the accuracy, reliability and success of GlobalX’s business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; the success of airline operations of GlobalX; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where GlobalX will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition and the competitive response to GlobalX’s business strategy; and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the failure to receive approval from the Cuban government in a timely manner or at all, reduced or limited passenger demand for flights to Cuba, the impact of general economic conditions, domestic and international airline industry conditions, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, the ability of management to implement GlobalX’s operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.