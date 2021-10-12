Achilles Therapeutics to join the Northern Alliance Advanced Therapy Treatment Centre consortium

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors, today announced that it has joined the Northern Alliance for Advanced Therapies Treatment Centre (NA-ATTC) consortium. The NA-ATTC consortium is funded by Innovate UK, the government’s innovation agency, and is one of only three Advanced Therapy Treatment Centres in the UK.



NA-ATTC was created to address the unique and complex challenges of bringing pioneering advanced therapy medicinal products to patients. Specifically, the consortium focuses on all elements of the clinical delivery pathway from procurement of starting materials, through to delivery of clinical trials, and adoption and reimbursement across a range of advanced therapies and indications.

“We are delighted to join the Northern Alliance, part of the Advanced Therapy Treatment Centre network, and contribute to this great initiative focusing on multiple aspects of operational delivery,” commented Dr Shree Patel, SVP, Clinical Operations at Achilles. “We look forward to collaborating and contributing our learnings to the consortium as we work together for the benefit of patients to overcome some of the challenges of cell therapy.”

As an industry partner, Achilles will contribute its knowledge and expertise in supply chain and operations for cell therapies that has been developed with its precision clonal neoantigen-reactive T cell therapy (cNeT). Achilles will help the consortium understand the operational gaps in current pathways and practices to be bridged to improve delivery of this type of cell therapy product to patients.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. The Company has two ongoing Phase I/IIa trials, the CHIRON trial in patients with unresectable locally advanced and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the THETIS trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic melanoma. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with its proprietary PELEUS™ bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, and then develop precision T cell-based product candidates specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.

About NA-ATTC

The NA-ATTC, formally established in March 2018, is a consortium of industry, NHS and academic organisations led by Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS). The purpose of the centre is to develop the systems and infrastructure required to support the delivery of cell and gene therapies with the ultimate aim of increasing patient access to advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) on a national level.

For a complete list of partners, please visit: https://www.theattcnetwork.co.uk/centres/northern-alliance/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements that are based on our management's belief and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should therefore not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Further information:

Lee M. Stern – VP, IR & External Communications

+1 (332) 373-2634

l.stern@achillestx.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott, Sukaina Virji, Melissa Gardiner

+44 (0) 203 709 5000

achillestx@consilium-comms.com