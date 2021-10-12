GBT Develops an iOS Mobile Application For its qTerm Device, Synchronized With its Website

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) is developing an iOS (iPhone version) mobile application for its qTerm device. The iOS application will be synchronized with qTerm’s website and Widget. The mobile app will establish Low Energy Bluetooth (BLE) with the device electronics and show the user vitals results upon taking measurements. A secured infrastructure for user’s privacy and confidentiality will be prepared following industry cybersecurity standards.



The application will be targeted to provide all necessary data to be transferred to an AI engine for further processing. GBT's qTerm, a human vitals device, is aimed to measure human vitals with a touch of a finger. The iOS mobile application is planned to provide real-time visual results, and at a later stage will include AI statistics and analysis. An Android version was already developed a few months ago and was used during prototype testing.

GBT plans to develop a dedicated version of its Avant! AI system to perform user’s on going vitals monitoring and analytics. The system is designed to alert in case of abnormal results, remind about medial check/follow-ups, and monitor medications. Upon taking vitals measurement, the iPhone app will present the data, with full synchronization with qTerm’s web portal, including body temperature color code visual feedback for immediate abnormality identification. The web application Widget will be supporting the iOS version to enable remote telemedicine possibilities. GBT will evaluate adding to the app vital health related information like close by clinics, urgent care sites and hospital locations. An initial version of the iOS mobile app is targeted to be complete by the end of the year.

"Mobility is a key feature with today’s technology and qTerm is no different. We are currently building an iOS mobile application to enable results review and AI communication channel. The mobile app is based on the user’s interface of the qTerm’s device, ensuring Bluetooth connection with its electronics, and at a later stage, communicating the information with its AI system for further analysis. The iPhone mobile application will be synchronized with the device’s website and Widget. An Android version was already developed and was used for prototype testing, the iOS version will be parallel to support iPhone devices. The app will present vitals measurement, including rapid color-code visual feedback for abnormal results. Users will be able to access their data via the mobile app and personal computer using the web application; worldwide. The data will be secured with the most up-to-date cybersecurity measures to keep user’s privacy and confidentiality. The company will consider adding additional important health related information like, nearest clinics, urgent care sites, and hospital locations. A robust mobile technology for iPhones and Android devices is a key feature of the qTerm device and we plan to further develop its capabilities. Utilizing modern iOS mobile technology, will make the qTerm device a global, personal, health assistant; to monitor, analyze, advise and alert, keeping our lives healthier and happier," said Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission is to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices, thus providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.



