Reflect Scientific Refrigeration Products Show Strong Orders

OREM, Utah, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries announces that the orders for the Cryometrix brand cryogenic cooling products has exceeded $500K in the last 30 days.



The Cryometrix product line consists of ultra-cold freezers and solvent chillers that are used in the bio-pharmaceutical and natural products extraction industries. Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc., commented, “We just finished our third profitable quarter this year. In the last 30 days we received over $500K in orders for the Cryometrix products. Since the easing of the pandemic restrictions, we have seen a increase in orders.”

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

Forward-Looking Statements

