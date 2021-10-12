First Fertility Launches, Sets Stage for Growth

AVON, Connecticut, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Fertility, a leading fertility company focused on patient experience, has launched its brand with plans to accelerate growth nationwide. Driving this effort is a group of industry experts from top fertility centers, specialty pharmacies, and pharmaceutical companies across the country, all joined together to expand access to care while providing unparalleled service for patients seeking fertility treatments and family-building options.

"We are building a network of best-in-class IVF centers with the singular purpose of putting our patients first," commented Derek Larkin, CEO of First Fertility. "Each of our investments and innovations will be focused on continually improving the experiences of our patients. Our success is based entirely on the success of our patients, and we know that helping them reach their dreams of a family will make us First. We are changing the way that people experience fertility treatment and family building."

With an ambitious expansion plan well underway, First Fertility has already established a prominent reputation across the United States through strategic partnerships with The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services, InVia Fertility, and RMA Long Island IVF, alongside recent acquisitions of Fertility Centers of New England and MCRM Fertility, with more to be announced soon.

Kim Rondeau, Chief Commercial Officer, added, "This exciting new brand is the most visible part of a comprehensive strategic initiative to grow our reach throughout the country with new center partnerships that are focused on the highest quality of patient care. We meet our patients wherever they are in their journey toward parenthood while providing a level of expertise that is unmatched in our industry. Now, as we grow with these strategic partnerships and acquisitions, First Fertility will bring positive and transformative opportunity for fertility care in the United States."

As First Fertility grows its diverse network of centers and reach under this new brand, its focus remains on delivering compassionate care that empowers patients to grow their family in the way they want.

Joseph Hill, M.D., President of Fertility Centers of New England, said, "With an equal measure of compassion and skill, we have built Centers of Excellence that provide the highest level of fertility care that help people realize the dream of having a family. When you are a First Fertility patient, you are not just a number to us. You're heard, you're supported, and you're an individual. You come first."

About First Fertility

First Fertility offers comprehensive and customized care for patients to grow their families. The business partners with reproductive endocrinology practices across the United States, investing in and offering strategic opportunities to these Centers of Excellence so that physicians can focus on what matters most: taking care of their patients. Learn more at firstfertility.com.

