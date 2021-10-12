Certara Appoints Patrick F. Smith to President of Integrated Drug Development

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced the appointment of Patrick F. Smith, Pharm.D. as president of Integrated Drug Development (IDD), reporting to CEO William F. Feehery. Dr. Smith will lead the Company’s global drug development services team, which creates value for clients across the entire drug development life cycle using biosimulation and quantitative approaches. Dr. Smith succeeds Craig R. Rayner, Pharm.D., who has served as president of IDD since 2019 and will be appointed to the role of Certara distinguished scientist, leading key strategic client engagements and scientific innovation.

“I am excited to welcome Patrick as President of IDD. With his extensive drug development experience, scientific thought leadership, and close collaboration with clients, Patrick is the ideal leader to guide IDD in the next phase of growth,” said Dr. Feehery. “I would also like to thank Craig for his exceptional leadership and accomplishments in the past two years, driving the scaling of IDD and cultivating a high-performing team. I look forward to Craig’s continued contributions.”

Dr. Smith has worked across all phases of drug development with particular expertise in infectious diseases, oncology, and inflammation as well as novel early development program design and applying modeling and simulation to solve critical development problems. He was most recently senior vice president of IDD strategy and innovation at Certara, where he developed the commercial team from the ground up and launched new solutions to meet customer needs. Dr. Smith joined the Company in 2016, as part of Certara’s acquisition of d3 Medicine, which he cofounded.

“I am honored to lead Certara’s IDD group and continue building upon our strong momentum,” said Dr. Smith. “Certara is transforming drug development with modern, innovative technology and deep partnerships with clients. I am immensely proud of the growth we have achieved with our dedicated and talented team and believe that the best is yet to come.”

Dr. Smith holds a Pharm.D. from the University of California, San Francisco and completed his clinical residency at Duke University Medical Center. Earlier in his career, Dr. Smith was U.S. clinical pharmacology lead at Roche for more than 5 years, where he worked in various roles of increasing responsibility in clinical pharmacology and translational medicine. He also served as an associate professor at the University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, NY. He has published more than 125 peer-reviewed articles in journals including the New England Journal of Medicine and Lancet.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

