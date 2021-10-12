New Centraleyes 4th Generation Release Officially Goes Live

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centraleyes (https://www.centraleyes.com/) has officially launched version 4.0 of its cloud-based risk management platform . The latest release introduces several powerful new features to help clients more effectively manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance, and make the most of their threat data.



The most notable of these, smart mapping, maps risk and compliance controls. The platform does this automatically, rolling out to all mapped controls, even across multiple frameworks and standards. It also automates remediation tasks — when a task is updated, that information is shared across all other related tasks created by mapped controls.

Centraleyes 4.0 also integrates the latest version of Tenable, adding an optional data feed which allows the platform to collect data from vulnerability scans, which is then correlated to questions in the collections, opening/closing remediation tasks where appropriate. This results in an even more live and comprehensive overview of an organization's security posture.

Finally, users can now adjust target scores in order to align them with company- or department-specific risk management functions or domains.

“As operating environments become more complicated and technology more sophisticated, compliance has become increasingly difficult to achieve," explains Yair Solow , CEO at Centraleyes. "We launched Centraleyes to address that problem, and with each release, our platform automates more and more of the manual and complex pieces, making it better-suited to helping clients keep both their people and data safe. With 4.0, it brought several exciting new features to market."

"Moving forward we fully intend to keep innovating,” added Solow. "To keep pushing the boundaries of what our software can do and how clients can use it. Smart mapping is only the beginning of a groundbreaking revolution in the world of GRC — with much, much more to come.”

About Centraleyes

Centraleyes is an advanced cloud-based (GRC) integrated cyber risk management platform. Centraleyes gives organizations the unparalleled ability to automate and orchestrate their entire cyber risk and compliance processes in a single pane of glass. The platform addresses three primary use cases of internal risk and compliance, supply chain and vendor risk and executive reporting. Centraleyes provides an exceptional ability to quantify and mitigate cyber risks in a dynamic and effective way, utilizing smart surveys and questionnaires, live threat intelligence feeds and automated remediation planning. Organizations that deploy Centraleyes, save time and resources while increasing their cyber resilience. It is truly cyber risk management reimagined.

