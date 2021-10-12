EZ NFT and Matrix Mortgage Global are Joining Forces to Mint Essential Real Estate Documentation as NFTs





Innovative approach will leverage immutability and traceability of blockchain technology in order to improve efficiency, cost and peace of mind for homeowners worldwide

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Wee-Cig International Corporation (OTCMarkets: WCIG), a company focused on identifying and growing top tech companies in emerging markets, today announced that its controlled subsidiary dba, “EZ365” plans to join forces with Toronto-based Matrix Mortgage Global to mint critical mortgage and real estate documentation in blockchain-enabled NFT form.

Matrix Mortgage Global is Canada's leading mortgage brokerage, led by CEO and Broker of Record Shawn Allen, the four-time winner of the coveted Canadian Mortgages Inc. Award for Broker of the Year, Private Lending.

Through the planned collaboration, EZ NFT will support Matrix Mortgage Global in a shared vision of digitizing the mortgage process on the blockchain by building a system to mint key real estate documentation, including mortgage deeds, identification, appraisals and inspection reports as NFTs. As a result, the documentation will be rendered proven, immutable and non-fungible.

In the first world, the transition of physical documentation to NFT form will enhance efficiency and reduce fees while providing improved access to critical parties in real estate transactions. The benefits will be even greater in other geographies where NFT documentation will provide lasting, uncontested proof of ownership - mitigating genuine risks of forgery, corruption, theft, damage and loss.

“Moving mortgage documentation to the blockchain is a step in the right direction that will certainly open the door to many other applications in the space,” said Allen. “Realizing our vision requires a strong and credible partner with a depth of NFT experience and capability. As a division of the first publicly traded company in the NFT space, EZ NFT’s professionalism, reputation and existing capability position them as the ideal partner for us in this exciting endeavor.”

“I’m energized by the potential for our engagement with Matrix Mortgage Global,” added Korus, CEO of Wee-Cig International. “In an industry ripe for disruption, Matrix was the first mortgage lender in North America to accept cryptocurrency for home down payments. Now they are taking their leadership a step further by transitioning critical mortgage documentation to the blockchain.”

Additional details about the planned partnership will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information on EZ NFT visit ez365.io/ez-nft/

About Matrix Mortgage Global

Matrix Mortgage Global has championed alternative lending in Canada since 2008. With a strong infrastructure and innovative lending products, Matrix Mortgage Global played a critical role in navigating Canadian borrowers through the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. Currently Matrix Mortgage Global is a hub that assist Canadians by providing access to financial resources key to navigating the Global Pandemic.

Matrix Mortgage Global, the reigning four-time Brokerage of the Year provides a solution-based lending approach with many out the box financing options geared to keep pace with the rapidly changing lending landscape. With over $1.5B in mortgage originations and a diverse suite of mortgage and investment solutions, Matrix has revolutionized the accessibility of alternative and private funds in Canada. Matrix Mortgage Global is a major stakeholder in the Canadian mortgage landscape and advocates for Canadian borrowers at all levels of government.

For more information on Matrix Mortgage Global visit https://www.matrixmortgageglobal.ca/

About Wee-Cig International Corporation

Wee-Cig International Corporation is a publicly traded holding and acquisition company (WCIG) with a particular talent in identifying top tech companies in emerging markets and helping them get to the next level. Constantly scouring the technology landscape to find the best investment opportunities, Wee-Cig targets companies that capitalize on unique opportunities by leveraging extensive, decades long industry relationships and management expertise. For more information, visit: https://weecigcorp.com/

About the EZ365 Ecosystem

EZ365 leverages the transparency and immutability of blockchain technology to break down barriers to owning digital assets and unleash the vast growth potential of the NFT, online gaming industry and the cryptocurrency world. The first-to-market blockchain-based ecosystem to combine NFTs, online gaming, a financial services platform, and a learning portal, EZ365 is further differentiated by its focus on customer support, security, ease-of-use and the customer experience; making it easy for users to invest, play, trade and learn in a secure environment. The EZ365 team includes leaders in blockchain and cryptocurrency development, network and security infrastructure for global capital and derivatives markets and the online gaming space. Together they bring the rigor and methodology of established financial market security and deep technology expertise to the EZ365 platform.

For more information visit: https://ez365.io/

For media inquiries contact:

Wee-Cig Media Relations

media@weecigcorp.com