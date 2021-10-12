Agile Therapeutics Applauds Congressional Chairs’ Letter to Biden Administration Requesting Enforcement of Contraceptive Access Under Affordable Care Act

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, today applauded House Congressional Committee leaders in urging the Secretaries of U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS), Treasury, and Labor to enforce the law regarding women’s access to contraceptive methods as dictated by the Affordable Care Act (ACA).



"We applaud the authors of the letter, Energy and Commerce Chairman, Frank Pallone Jr., Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E Neal, Education and Labor Chairman Robert C. Scott and Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney for bringing this important issue to the forefront. Contraception is a personal choice – one that all women, in consultation with their health care providers, should be empowered to make,” said Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Mr. Altomari added, “We also recognize the work of the Family Planning Coalition and their 35 members who also sent a letter to the Secretaries on September 24, 2021 expressing similar concerns over barriers to contraceptive access. We support the efforts of these individuals and organizations to seek enforcement of the ACA and to ensure women can access the birth control they need and are entitled to under the law.”



About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product and product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system, is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

