AirRetailer Among First to Receive DUAL IATA New Distribution Capability (NDC) Level 4 Certification on Schema 21.1

KANNUR, India, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirRetailer - specialized in Airline Retailing, NDC Offer & Order Management and multi-source airline content aggregation and normalization - is one of the first to achieve Dual New Distribution Capability (NDC) certification on schema version 21.1 from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

NDC (New Distribution Capability) is a travel industry-supported program launched by IATA for the development and market adoption of a new, XML-based data transmission standard to communicate between airlines and travel agents, directly or via aggregators. As of date, 102 airlines have been certified by IATA on different Levels.

IATA certifies AirRetailer, both as an IT Provider and as an Aggregator on Level 4 on schema version 21.1.

Airlines optimally distribute their products and services through their own website channels and now adopting New Distribution Capability, the industry is looking forward to replicate the same functionality in indirect channels used by travel agents and other intermediaries.

Yanik Hoyles, Director, Distribution IATA said: "Congratulations to AirRetailer for achieving Level 4 NDC Certification on schema 21.1 both as an IT Provider and Aggregator. As an NDC certified Aggregator and IT Provider, AirRetailer is helping airlines to redefine their distribution strategy by enabling full servicing and product differentiation across all channels while supporting the business travel value chain's adaptation to the world of airline retailing."

Sreejith Kunniyoor, AirRetailers' Vice President Products said: "While AirRetailer is busy building an easily navigable, scalable end to end corporate booking and expense management tool, we are extremely proud to receive the dual NDC Level 4 certification from IATA as an IT Provider and Aggregator on the latest NDC Schema 21.1.

"AirRetailer Corporate Booking and Expense Management Tool will be a simpler and seamless tool both for the Corporate Travel and Spend Decision Makers as well as the end users while NDCAggregator.com will assist the Travel Management Companies to access aggregated and normalized airline content from GDS, NDC & LCC-based sources in one single screen."

The integration of IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) as a single universal payment orchestration platform to AirRetailer Corporate Booking and Expense Management tool and NDCAggregator.com helps streamline the payment process by facilitating acceptance and enabling increased travel payment processing flexibility for the world's airlines and travel suppliers to build a cost-efficient payment strategy that will help facilitate the industry's recovery.

More details on IATA New Distribution Capability is available here

More details on IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) is available here

About AirRetailer

AirRetailer is based on Airline Retailing - one of the biggest industry disruptions in recent years and the latest development in airline sales and distribution. AirRetailer offers two products - a new generation corporate booking and expense management tool for Corporate Travel and Spend Decision Makers, Travel Management Companies and Airlines as well as a mobile application for the end users and NDCAggregator.com - a multi-source airline content aggregation and normalization tool for Travel Management Companies to access aggregated and normalized airline content from global distribution system - and New Distribution Capability-based sources, in one single screen.

For further information on AirRetailer, visit www.airretailer.com or www.ndcaggregator.com

Press Contact

Anusree Sreejith

Media Contact

AirRetailer Technology Private Limited

Email anusree@airretailer.com

Related Files

AR NDC Certification - Press Release.docx

AirRetailer post3.jpeg

Related Images











Image 1: AirRetailer achieves IATA NDC Dual Level 4 Certification









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment