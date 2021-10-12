Cloud Warriors and Broadstone Technologies Offer Free Cloud Security Assessments to Businesses

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadstone Technologies and Cloud Warriors teamed up to provide free cloud security posture assessments to businesses during Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Broadstone Technologies is partnering with Cloud Warriors to offer free Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) assessments to the U.S. business community utilizing Broadstone's patent-pending SaaS-based solution, Cytex.

Cytex is a SaaS-based solution that combines cybersecurity, network operations, data/asset management, third-party risk assessment, and compliance management. Cytex's patent-pending technology reduces application sprawl by combining product features and tools that typically require the deployment of multiple applications. Cytex is utilized by the MIT Cyber Defense Clinic's audit and assessment program. www.cytex.io

"We are thrilled to partner with Broadstone Technologies on this initiative. Cloud Warriors and Broadstone Technologies believe that cybersecurity is vital to the health of the business community and an important private sector component of our national defense," said Chris Nebel, President & CEO of Cloud Warriors.

"A popular and dangerous misconception that many businesses have is that moving to the cloud means that data and networks are automatically secure, which is not the case. An example of this is the well-publicized CapitalOne data breach which exposed the information of 100 million consumers to hackers through a Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) enabled by misconfigured IAM permissions. Cytex provides persistent cloud security posture monitoring to alert organizations of any violations based on the best practices published by AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Identifying violations and remediating them quickly is essential to every company's data supply chain security processes," said Andrew Surwilo, Broadstone Technologies' CEO.

To register your business for a CSPM assessment, please contact Broadstone Technologies at https://cytex.io/cytex_demo.html.

About Broadstone Technologies, LLC:

Broadstone Technologies creates innovative solutions in cybersecurity, fintech, and augmented reality. Broadstone Technologies is driven to use technology to solve difficult problems in easily executable ways resulting in a net-positive impact on our customers, society, and our environment.

Complexity is often incorrectly equated with perceived quality. Broadstone Technologies' goal is to change this and develop high-quality technology products that are easy to use, economical, and empowering. www.broadstonetech.com

About Cloud Warriors:

Cloud Warriors is a technology brokerage and consulting firm with a mission to create jobs for U.S. Military Veterans. Our focus is on delivering best-in-class services that empower customers to increase productivity, enhance security, and reduce costs.

At Cloud Warriors, our tagline, Turn Your I.T. Spend into Jobs for Veterans, simplifies how we accomplish our mission. A portion of every successful engagement is allocated toward the hiring and development of Veterans as they transition to the civilian workforce.

Cloud Warriors is passionate about delivering long-term value for its partners and building a platform to elevate servicemen and women into well-paying careers.

https://www.cloud-warriors.com

PRESS CONTACT: Leslie Braga, hello@cytex.io

