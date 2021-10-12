IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of Stock2Me Podcast Featuring Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Chairman & CEO Chris Bunka

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Stock2Me Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

To begin the interview, Bunka provided a summary of Lexaria’s business model, which is focused on leveraging the company’s proprietary DehydraTECH™ drug delivery technology.

“[Lexaria has] developed a drug delivery technology that’s quite unique,” Bunka said. “What our technology does is it allows people to swallow any number of various drugs or active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and basically allow a larger proportion of the drug to … get into the bloodstream and reach the site of action. That is what our technology is focused on, and, because we’re so good at it, we’re actually seeing applications in all sorts of different business sectors, be it cannabidiol, nicotine for oral delivery, antiviral drugs and others. … We do not sell any drugs ourselves, but we do sell or ‘rent’ our technology.”

Bunka then discussed his professional background and the team behind Lexaria.

“I’ve been in a number of different industry sectors over what is now a 40-year career – construction and real estate development, natural resources and technology. … I’ve been with Lexaria a long time. My president, John Docherty, and I are the two people who are mostly responsible for the current business lines,” he added. “I’m delighted to be able to work on my final project of my career, which will be Lexaria. It’s the most exciting thing I’ve ever worked on in my life, and I’m really, really fortunate to be part of the team that we have at Lexaria, which has some incredible scientists and businesspeople involved in the company.”

Bunka next highlighted Lexaria’s recent transformative steps to position itself for accelerated growth.

“Our company kind of had a rebirth in January 2021. … We completed a 1-for-30 reverse stock split,” Bunka explained. “That was really hard, and just so you all know, I was the biggest shareholder. I am still the biggest shareholder. I took a big hit on my own holdings, but we had to do that to make the company attractive for future shareholders. … We got listed on Nasdaq in January and completed an $11 million financing. That was the biggest financing in the history of the company, and it transformed us. … We were able to step on the gas pedal and basically work on our research and development and our commercial studies at a 5-10x higher pace than anything we could do in the past. Therefore, this year, we’ve done more work than we did in the five years previous – all put together.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Chris Bunka, Chairman & CEO of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX), as they explore Lexaria’s accelerated development efforts in recent months and the company’s ambitious goals for the remainder of 2021 and beyond.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by up to 5-10x, reduce time of onset from 1-2 hours to minutes and mask unwanted tastes; it is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 21 patents granted and over 50 patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.lexariabioscience.com.

