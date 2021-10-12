Graphically special launch price for the standard package ending soon

Vancouver, Canada, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphically, a creative service company that aims to provide unlimited customized graphics and illustration design to a global network of customers all over the world at one flat rate. The launching price for Graphically standard monthly subscription package priced at $149 is ending soon.



With the subscription, a dedicated Graphically designer will be assigned to help cater for all your custom design needs from logo design, display ads design, business card design to custom design tasks. An unlimited number of tasks and requests can be submitted with the subscription but only one task will be completed at a time with a promise to deliver the completed request in 24-36 hours. In addition, the subscriptions can be cancelled anytime to suit the user need and for new users, a 7 day risk free refund policy is included for users to have a glimpse and test Graphically services.

For the premium subscription which is priced higher at $249, it offers all the same perks as the standard package with the extra benefits of having the ability to run three concurrent tasks at the same time. This will be beneficial for mid to large scale digital marketing agencies or media studios which receive much more clients requests per day.

The process for each request is very simple and user-friendly. From the user dashboard in the website, users can submit their request anytime and a support staff will queue up the request and arrange for the dedicated Graphically designer to proceed with your request. All of this can be monitored in the user dashboard where users are able to communicate with their designers to check on the progress of the requests or add details that were previously omitted during the request submission.

“The service is amazing and the quality of work is some of the best I have ever gotten back from hiring freelance designers” said by one of the users of the service. “You get an unlimited amount of work, for a small fee - usually what you can pay for one logo design.”

With Graphically’s unlimited graphic design services, users are able to enjoy the benefits of having on-demand graphics created, avoiding the hassle to hire or train a new graphic design staff which will result in reduced administrative work and with a flat monthly rate, users are able to have a predictable monthly budget cost.

About Graphically

