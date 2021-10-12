Fluidigm Announces New Co-Marketing Program under Collaboration Agreement with Visiopharm, Offering AI-Based Image Analysis Software

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced a new co-marketing program to offer Visiopharm® image analysis software for faster and more streamlined analysis of data acquired through Imaging Mass Cytometry™ (IMC™). The program is the latest phase of an ongoing collaboration between the two companies.



Visiopharm is a world leader in image analysis, with a mission to transform pathology through AI-based image analysis and workflow standardization, offering solutions for digital pathology.

New software developed in collaboration with Visiopharm will enable native reading of data files from the Hyperion™ Imaging System, which uses IMC technology, imported into Visiopharm analysis tools. The new software will be launched at the 2021 Fluidigm IMC Summit on October 21.

“As part of this latest milestone in our collaboration with Fluidigm, Visiopharm becomes the first company to provide third-party software that enables native reading of Imaging Mass Cytometry data files, with all metadata and imagery intact, eliminating the need for conversion to an intermediate format,” said Visiopharm CTO Johan Doré Hansen. “This simplifies the workflow, enabling faster analysis of cellular phenotypes and their interrelationships within the spatial context of the tissue microenvironment.

“With advanced capabilities for high-plex analysis and subsequent data mining, we believe Visiopharm is the partner of choice for the analysis of Imaging Mass Cytometry data files, and this enhancement will be yet another reason for researchers to choose IMC as the premier tool for uncovering meaningful new insights in health and disease.”

Globally, mass cytometry is utilized by 9 of the top 10 pharma companies. Mass cytometry technologies, including CyTOF®, Imaging Mass Cytometry and Maxpar® Direct™, have been used in more than 160 National Clinical Trials.

“The translational and clinical research testing markets have come to rely upon the Hyperion Imaging System for imaging solutions for biomarker discovery and drug development,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO. “We are excited to partner with Visiopharm to further expand the ecosystem of Imaging Mass Cytometry data analysis tools, which provide valuable insights and advance health care decision making.”

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, CyTOF, Hyperion, Imaging Mass Cytometry, IMC, and Maxpar are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements for Fluidigm

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding the benefits of a collaboration and Fluidigm technologies and demand for Fluidigm products and services. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks relating to the potential adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on our business and operating results, potential product performance and quality issues, intellectual property risks, competition, uncertainties in contractual relationships, and reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Fluidigm business and operating results is contained in Fluidigm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Fluidigm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Visiopharm

Visiopharm is a world leader in AI-based image analysis and workflow standardization solutions for digital pathology. The pioneering image analysis tools support thousands of scientists and pathologists in academic institutions and the biopharmaceutical industry. In Europe, Visiopharm offers several CE-IVD APPs as diagnostic decision support. With the most advanced and sophisticated artificial intelligence and deep learning, Visiopharm delivers accurate results and integrated workflows for precision medicine. Visiopharm was founded in 2001 and is privately owned. The company operates internationally with over 900 licenses and countless users in more than 40 countries. The company headquarters are in Denmark’s Medicon Valley, with offices in Sweden, England, Germany, and the United States.

Available Information

We use our website (fluidigm.com), investor site (investors.fluidigm.com), corporate Twitter account (@fluidigm), Facebook page (facebook.com/Fluidigm), and LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/fluidigm-corporation) as channels of distribution of information about our products, our planned financial and other announcements, our attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and we may use these channels to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor our website and our social media accounts in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Fluidigm

Media:

Mark Spearman

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

650 243 6621

mark.spearman@fluidigm.com

Investors:

Peter DeNardo

415 389 6400

ir@fluidigm.com