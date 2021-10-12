EMCORE Introduces New SDC500 MEMS Inertial Measurement Unit for Commercial and Industrial Applications

ALHAMBRA, CA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, navigation, fiber optic communications, and sensing markets, announced today the introduction of its new SDC500 MEMS (Micro-Electromechanical Systems) Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), incorporating EMCORE’s market-leading quartz technology and optimized for high-precision civil aerospace, commercial, industrial and marine applications. The SDC500 is non-ITAR controlled (ECCN 7A994) and available with no U.S. export license required for most end-users throughout the world.



The SDC500 is available in several performance-cost options ranging in accuracy from precision 1°/hr gyro and 1 mg accelerometer to 20°/hr gyro and 5 mg accelerometer bias over temperature, shock, and vibration environments. This enables customers to select the SDC500 version that meets their specific performance and budget requirements from near tactical grade to high-performance commercial/industrial grade.

The performance capabilities of the SDC500 are based on the proven, dependable, and accurate quartz MEMS inertial sensor technology in EMCORE’s SDI500 tactical grade IMU. It is constructed with EMCORE’s latest generation gyros, accelerometers, and high-speed signal processing to achieve outstanding precision performance. The SDC500’s gyro design retains the sensitivity and linearity of quartz MEMS and greatly improves noise immunity. In addition, EMCORE’s quartz MEMS technology enables repeatable high-volume production of precisely machined sensor structures combined with the inherent large signal output and thermal stability of quartz material.

“The introduction of the SDC500 IMU expands and diversifies EMCORE’s IMU product portfolio further into high precision commercial-grade applications and affords customers the flexibility to precisely choose the performance-cost option they require,” commented David Wojciechowski, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Business Development for EMCORE. “It is ideal for wide-ranging applications from general aviation and flight control to GPS-aided navigation, autonomous vehicles, aerial and marine geo-mapping, commercial pipeline inspection, mining and agriculture, robotics, and more,” added Mr. Wojciechowski.

The small, light, low-power, hermetically sealed SDC500 IMU provides integration features found in the class-leading original SDI500 IMU, including industry-standard serial communication, configurable communications protocols, Time of Validity (TOV) sync, continuous Built-in Test (BIT), Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) protection, long MTBF, and flexible input power. These features make the SDC500 IMU easy to use in a wide range of challenging applications and operating environments.

The SDC500 is available for high-rate order shipment with short lead times. For further discussion and specifications, call +1 866-234-4976; e-mail: navigation-sales@emcore.com; or visit us on the web: www.emcore.com/nav.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, navigation, fiber optic communications, and sensing markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband communications, optical sensing, and specialty chips for telecom and data center. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate, and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.

Forward-looking statements:

The information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

