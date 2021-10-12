Genasys Inc. Receives Follow-On $1.8 Million LRAD® Systems Order Under U.S. Navy IDIQ Contract

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced a $1.8 million LRAD systems order from the U.S. Navy (Navy) under a three-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract announced in June 2020. The Navy is replacing its first generation LRADs with next generation LRAD 1000Xi systems.



“The Navy's ongoing replacement of first generation LRAD systems, many of which have been in service in extreme maritime conditions for more than a decade, attests to the rugged reliability of our long-range communication systems,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. “In addition to the Navy, 27 international naval forces also use LRAD systems for ship self-defense, establishment of vessel exclusion zones and restricted areas, port and harbor security, search and rescue operations, and boarding and interdiction missions.”

The LRAD 1000Xi is a power efficient, long-range communication system designed for critical infrastructure protection, territorial water, border and port security, and large vessel and vehicle installations. Featuring rugged military construction and a carbon fiber emitter head with integrated electronics and amplification, the LRAD 1000Xi delivers audible hails, warnings, notifications and commands from close range out to 3,000 meters.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, Zonehaven™ public safety resources, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

