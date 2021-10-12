Chinese Health Authority Renews License for Sensus Healthcare’s SRT-100™ for Five More Years

Third Renewal for System to Treat Non-melanoma Skin Cancer and Keloids Across Greater China

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that the Chinese Health Authority has renewed Sensus’ license to market the SRT-100™ system in Greater China for an additional five years. This new license expires in December 2026 and covers the sale of the Company’s superficial radiation therapy to treat non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids in Mainland China.

The Chinese Health Authority approved the SRT-100 for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer and the prevention of scars following keloidectomy in 2014 and 2017, respectively. Currently there are 46 SRT-100 units installed throughout China in public and private hospitals, as well as in private medical clinics.

“China has approximately 20% of the world’s population and we are delighted to receive this vote of confidence in our efficacious and non-invasive treatment option,” said Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare. “We are very pleased with the reception to our SRT-100 system in China to date, and post-pandemic sales have rebounded nicely throughout 2021 under the leadership of Benson Suen, Vice President of International Sales, along with the exclusive distribution agreement we signed last year with Ekpac Healthcare.”

Separately, the Company expects to receive Chinese marketing authorization for its Sculptura™ radiation oncology system in the later part of 2022. This modulated robotic system provides targeted directional anisotropic radiation therapy (ART) and brachytherapy utilizing proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting™ to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, quickly and efficiently.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura™ modulated robotic brachytherapy radiation oncology system provides targeted directional anisotropic radiation therapy (ART) and brachytherapy utilizing our proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting™ to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, fast and efficiently. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

