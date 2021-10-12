Centricity Executive to Present at Upcoming Industry Event

St. Petersburg, FL, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service and protection powerhouse Centricity announced today that Vice President of Client Services Chris Penn will provide two presentations at this year’s 12th Annual Extended Warranty and Service Contract Innovations conference scheduled for Oct. 18-19 in Nashville, TN.

This year’s event, expected to be attended by hundreds of people in the warranty and service contract industry, will be in person after the pandemic forced last year’s event to go virtual. Attendees to this premier annual event range from large multinational organizations to mid-size companies, spanning across diverse industries including service providers, manufacturers and retailers.

Penn will partner with Centricity Client, Upsie’s CEO and Founder, Clarence Bethea, to give a presentation entitled, “Direct-to-Consumer: Building a Brand Driven Omnichannel Customer Experience for Online and Offline Engagement.”

Bethea and Penn will explore how the industry is shifting with consumers preferring direct relationships with brands they know and trust. Attendees will better understand how to build a loyal following of brand advocates through genuine engagement. Their 30-minute presentation is scheduled for 9:20 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18.

And then Centricity’s Vice President is on the conference agenda later that day at 11 a.m. to present a fast-paced 10-minute presentation entitled “Consumer Trends in 10” on the topic of Brand Personalities on Twitter. From silly to sarcastic, brands that show their personalities on Twitter can build customer engagement and loyalty.

Both presentations are part of the conference track entitled, “Marketing, Sales & New Product Development: Differentiation Strategies to Thrive & Succeed.”

“I’m excited to be a presenter at this year’s conference and sharing Centricity’s experience and perspective,” Penn said, “The Warranty Innovations conference is always packed with educational sessions and networking opportunities for everyone attending.”

About Centricity

Centricity partners with retailers and manufacturers to provide customized product protection solutions that drive revenue resulting in happy, loyal customers. Centricity cultivates confidence by protecting products consumers rely on. In a complicated world, Centricity bring a human touch to service contracts. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, Centricity debuted in 2017, combining the decades of experience behind Bankers Warranty Group and Bonded Builders Warranty Group. Backed by a powerful leadership team, Centricity is committed to elevating the retail and manufacturing industries with services centered around people.

