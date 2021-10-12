Medolife Rx Reports 257% Increase in Efficacy of Ibuprofen Through Proprietary Polarization Method, Looks to Expand Into Other APIs

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated biopharmaceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTCQB: QNTA), announced today results from a study on its patented polarization methodology that compared the effectiveness of generic ibuprofen, a well-known pain relief drug that works by lowering inflammation by inhibiting the cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) enzyme's activity in the body, versus polarized ibuprofen in inhibition of COX-2 activity in humans. The results showed that polarized ibuprofen was 257% more effective in inhibiting COX-2, which is expressed in inflammation and pain in humans. The result further solidifies the potential applications of polarization on the healthcare industry as a whole, whereas the therapeutic efficacy of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) can be increased through the process, and dosage can be decreased, resulting in fewer side effects and potential damage to the liver.

The study took place at the Pasadena Bio Collaborative Incubator, using a COX-2 assay from Cayman Chemical Company. The assay provided a fluorescent base for screening human recombinant COX-2 and the study was performed with black flat bottom 96-well plates with results measured on Spectramax ID3 multi-mode microplate readers. The experiment looked at COX-2 inhibition when three different forms of ibuprofen were introduced: one non-polarized, one negative polarized, and one polarized. The results, as shown in Figure 1.1, showed an increase of COX-2 inhibition in the polarized sample when compared to the non-polarized sample, where the inhibition was 257.67% higher than the non-polarized sample of ibuprofen.

“Beyond everything else we are doing, at the core of our company’s value remains the potential for the use of the polarization technology across the healthcare spectrum,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “Through this test we validated yet again how well polarization works in increasing the efficacy of APIs. A 257% increase in efficacy is truly a scientific breakthrough for the medical community. While ibuprofen is seemingly harmless on the body at low doses, it has led to stomach bleeding and other serious side effects with continued use. This is the case with many major pharmaceutical drugs. Some of the world’s most effective medicines can cause significant side effects and damage to the internal body. If we were able to introduce polarization to some of these, we could decrease the dose necessary to achieve the desired effect, in turn reducing this potential damage and associated side effects. This could apply to drugs such as chemotherapy, which is well-known for its adverse side effects, yet is used in a large percentage of cancer treatments. We are looking to partner with large pharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca and Pfizer, among others who produce chemotherapy drugs, in order to introduce them to polarization. Through our process we could increase the efficacy of chemo while reducing the dose required, alleviating the side effects of that drug for thousands if not millions of patients. The applications for this technology are truly endless and we’ve proven once again that it works with almost any API.”

While the Company continues to pursue regulatory approval on its pharmaceutical product Escozine®, it is actively seeking additional studies and collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies to explore how polarization could be used to increase the efficacy of some of the world’s leading drugs.

About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Company’s portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company’s lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine® and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.

Through its subsidiary QuantRx, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness and nutraceutical products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. QuantRx products are designed using Dr. Mikaelian’s polarization technology which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Currently, QuantRx supports product formulations in pain management, anti-inflammation, skincare, agriculture, nutritional supplements, and plant-based consumables. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

