NEP Group Signs Agreement to Acquire Live Events Supplier Bright Group in Northern Europe

PITTSBURGH, Pa. USA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEP Group and its Live Events company in Northern Europe, Creative Technology Northern Europe AB, have signed a definitive agreement to purchase Bright Group, a 360 supplier of live events services in Northern Europe including audio, video and lighting solutions, trucking, stages, infrastructure/installations and camera production. The agreement became effective on October 11, conditional upon the approval of the Norwegian Competition Authority. The deal is expected to close in October or November of this year.

Prior to closing, Creative Technology Northern Europe and Bright Group will continue to operate as separate and independent companies.

Headquartered in Vantaa (near Helsinki), Finland, Bright Group was established in 2011 when AVAB-CAC and Eastway joined forces to support the event and entertainment services business in the Nordics. Since then, more than 20 live event companies in Northern Europe have joined Bright Group – many of which have over 30 years of experience in the industry. Today, Bright Group employs teams across its locations in Sweden, Norway and Finland.

The addition of Bright Group provides both companies’ clients with access to an even more robust set of outsourced, end-to-end solutions supported by a deeper pool of skilled engineers and technicians.

“This acquisition will be great for our clients in Northern Europe and globally,” said Graham Andrews, Global President, NEP Live Events. “Adding Bright Group’s resources to NEP’s and our Creative Technology division gives us the ability to offer the ‘best of the best’ in innovative solutions, talent and resources. It’s also a great cultural fit. We have a great deal of respect for Bright Group’s work and their people.”

“As the Nordic forerunner, Bright Group has plenty to offer on an international scale. Our skilled professionals have decades worth of experience, and we are passionate about what we do. In the future, we can create unique events for even wider audiences,” said Bright Group Chairman Göran Carlson.

After a brief transition period following closing, Bright Group will become part of NEP’s Creative Technology division and will go to market as part of Creative Technology Northern Europe.

“There are so many great synergies with combining our two businesses. It is a perfect match in terms of capacity and strengths on the Norway and Sweden Live Events markets. Add to that a well-driven Finnish business on a market where we have no Live Events presence today. And, last but not least, this deal gives Bright and their skilled team the opportunity to service their clients globally in the large network of CT and NEP companies across the globe. This is very exciting,” said Patrik Dejve, Managing Director of Creative Technology Northern Europe.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

To learn more about NEP’s full range of broadcast, live event and media solutions, visit www.nepgroup.com and www.ct-group.com.

To learn more about Bright Group, visit www.brightgroup.com/.

###

About NEP Group

NEP Group is the leading media technology partner for content creators around the globe. For more than 35 years, we have been delivering innovative products and services that enable our clients to make, manage and show the world their content—anywhere, anytime, on any platform. As a trusted partner working on some of the largest productions in the world, NEP offers a complete set of end-to-end solutions, from content capture to distribution—including a growing portfolio of transformational cloud-based, software-based and virtualized technologies. Our Live Production solutions range from AV services and live audience enhancements to traditional outside broadcast and cutting-edge centralized and cloud production. NEP’s Virtual Production solutions start at the creative stage and end with exceptional execution across ICVFX, augmented reality, LED stages and more. And, our Media Processing solutions provide the tools and products our clients need to ingest, edit, store, search, manage and distribute their digital assets to rights holders across multiple platforms.

Headquartered in the United States, NEP has operations in 25 countries with over 4,000+ employees. Together, we have supported productions in over 100 countries on all seven continents, and we’re still growing. Our clients range from the leaders in sport, music, film and TV, to major corporate brands, agencies, to new content owners and creators all around the world. Learn how we are helping clients bring their creative visions, content, live sports and entertainment to life at nepgroup.com.

About Creative Technology Northern Europe

Creative Technology (CT) is one of the world’s leading technology companies, supplying and delivering turnkey innovation and technology solutions to the corporate, entertainment, sports, and system integration industries. Our bespoke services bring together design, advice, support and technology of the highest quality, providing everything from large screen displays, audio systems and lighting design, to interactive systems, broadcast capabilities and distribution platforms. Creative Technology Northern Europe operates in 7 locations across Sweden, Norway and Denmark. Learn more at ct-group.com.

About Bright Group

Bright Group is one of the leading providers of event- entertainment- and experience services in Northern Europe and has a presence in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. Bright’s key areas of expertise include event technology planning and solutions as well as creative content production services for various types of events – from small company parties to grand galas and arena concerts. Bright Norway is also a prominent provider of system integration and offers AV equipment sales and distribution. Learn more at brightgroup.com.

