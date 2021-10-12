Logiq Partners with Semcasting to Bridge Offline Consumer Activity into Real-Time Digital Marketing

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, has expanded its Logiq Digital Marketing ™ (LDM) platform to include Semcasting’s advanced consumer and B2B title targeting capabilities.



Commonly referred to as data onboarding, Semcasting’s solution will allow LDM clients to easily take their offline customer data, including in-store receipts or home addresses, and translate it into targetable data for online marketing.

Semcasting oversees a vast consumer data repository of over 235 million people in the U.S. that spans over 400 million devices such as ConnectedTV’s, smart phones, tablets and PC’s, as well as home and business networks. This benefits LDM’s clients due to the ability to identify new targetable prospects, qualify leads, and monitor the performance of their online marketing campaigns.

Semcasting became a pioneer in this space by way of their Audience Designer technology. It provides marketers the ability to leverage Semcasting’s vast consumer data repository to build an ID graph, which is a holistic definition of a consumer and facilitates the construction of an online campaign within minutes.

The technology also utilizes a proprietary Smart Zone machine learning technology to support the construction of an ID graph. By matching IP addresses across devices and hashed emails to a number of consumer-identifiable digital delivery points such as households, businesses and other devices, a full ID graph can be formed. The average match rates for the Semcasting Smart Zone ID graph is 86% and has been shown to improve campaign performance by 20 to 40%. This new approach to matching also comes at a time when the limitations around the use of third-party cookies is taking hold.

“As data regulation and media platforms implement restrictions on the use of third-party cookies for audience targeting, the value and demand for our cookie-free graph technology has only increased,” stated Ray Kingman, CEO of Semcasting. “Our partnership with Logiq is based on an aligned vision for digital marketing where advertisers can protect the privacy of their first-party data assets and still be able to personalize their advertising to reach those consumers.”

The Semcasting service is currently available to LDM clients who will be able to use this targeting technology for their media buying campaigns across connected TV, desktop, and mobile devices.

“Semcasting’s multipoint IP, network and device targeting is a powerful approach for online marketers,” stated Manny Puentes, president of LDM. “Having Semcasting technology seamlessly integrated into our platform will enable our clients to have a powerful repository of consumer insight that can be leveraged in real-time. We are excited to have Semcasting as a new member of our fast-growing set of industry leading partners.”

To learn more about how LDM can help your business grow, contact us here .

About Logiq

Logiq Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and fintech business enablement solutions. Its DataLogiq business provides a data-driven, end-to-end e-commerce marketing solution. Its AI-powered LogiqX™ data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend. The company’s Fixel technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.

In its AppLogiq business, Logiq’s platform-as-a-service, branded as CreateAPP™, enables small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. CreateAPP™ empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way. CreateAPP™ is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The company’s PayLogiq, branded as AtozPay™ in Indonesia, offers mobile payments, and GoLogiq, branded as AtozGo™ in Indonesia, offers hyper-local food delivery services. Connect with Logiq: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release also contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that relate to Logiq’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon.

These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Logiq’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular and without limitation, this press release contains forward‐looking statements regarding our products and services and those of our partners, the use and/or ongoing demand for our products and services and those of our partners as well as their expected impact on our customers, expectations regarding our revenue and the revenue generation potential of our products and services, our partnerships and strategic alliances, the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for our products and services, industry trends, overall market growth rates, our growth strategies, the continued growth of the addressable markets for our products and solutions, our business plans and strategies, our competitive position in our industry, and other risks described in the Company’s prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent public filings, and filings made pursuant to Canadian securities legislation that are available on www.sedar.com, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Canadian Prospectus.

Logiq undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Logiq to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement. Any forward‐looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

