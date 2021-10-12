Global Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Use, Indication, Component, Measurement, Distribution Channel, Application and Region

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market Research Report by use, Indication, Component, Measurement, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market size was estimated at USD 1,617.32 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,870.64 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.00% reaching USD 3,940.64 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on use, the market was studied across Arm and Wrist.

Based on Indicataion, the market was studied across Hypertension, Hypotension, and Irregular Heart Beat.

Based on Component, the market was studied across Battery, Bluetooth IC, Display, Memory, Processor, and Sensor.

Based on Measurement, the market was studied across Arterial Tonometry, Oscillometric Method, and Pulse Transit Time Method.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Offline Mode and Online Mode. The Offline Mode is further studied across Hypermarkets and Pharmacies.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Home Healthcare, Remote Patient Monitoring, and Sports & Fitness.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market, including BioTelemetry, Inc., Charmcare Co., Ltd., Chronisense Medical Ltd, Fitbit, Inc., Garmin International Inc., iHealth Lab Inc., Nokia Technologies, OMRON Corporation, Philips Medical Systems Limited, Qardio, Inc., and Xiaomi Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Growing number of mobile healthcare applications and technology advancement in healthcare

5.2.2. Development in sensing technology and integration with mobile devices

5.2.3. Increased demand for home diagnostic remotely monitoring devices

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Limited battery life

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Growing preference and awareness for home healthcare

5.4.2. Collaboration between device manufacturers and healthcare service provider

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Data security issues

5.5.2. High cost and reimbursement of wearable devices



6. Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market, by use

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Arm

6.3. Wrist



7. Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market, by Indicataion

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hypertension

7.3. Hypotension

7.4. Irregular Heart Beat



8. Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market, by Component

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Battery

8.3. Bluetooth IC

8.4. Display

8.5. Memory

8.6. Processor

8.7. Sensor



9. Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market, by Measurement

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Arterial Tonometry

9.3. Oscillometric Method

9.4. Pulse Transit Time Method



10. Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market, by Distribution Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Offline Mode

10.2.1. Hypermarkets

10.2.2. Pharmacies

10.3. Online Mode



11. Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Home Healthcare

11.3. Remote Patient Monitoring

11.4. Sports & Fitness



12. Americas Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Argentina

12.3. Brazil

12.4. Canada

12.5. Mexico

12.6. United States



13. Asia-Pacific Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Australia

13.3. China

13.4. India

13.5. Indonesia

13.6. Japan

13.7. Malaysia

13.8. Philippines

13.9. Singapore

13.10. South Korea

13.11. Taiwan

13.12. Thailand



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. France

14.3. Germany

14.4. Italy

14.5. Netherlands

14.6. Qatar

14.7. Russia

14.8. Saudi Arabia

14.9. South Africa

14.10. Spain

14.11. United Arab Emirates

14.12. United Kingdom



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.1.1. Quadrants

15.1.2. Business Strategy

15.1.3. Product Satisfaction

15.2. Market Ranking Analysis

15.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

15.4. Competitive Scenario

15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

15.4.4. Investment & Funding

15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



16. Company Usability Profiles

16.1. BioTelemetry, Inc.

16.2. Charmcare Co., Ltd.

16.3. Chronisense Medical Ltd.

16.4. Fitbit, Inc.

16.5. Garmin International Inc.

16.6. iHealth Lab Inc.

16.7. Nokia Technologies

16.8. OMRON Corporation

16.9. Philips Medical Systems Limited

16.10. Qardio, Inc.

16.11. Xiaomi Corporation



17. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lu3aa5