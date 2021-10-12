The outsourced cell therapy consumables market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during 2021-2031, claims Roots Analysis

London, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of the “Cell Therapy Consumables Market , 2021 – 2031 ” report to its list of offerings.

Currently, more than 800 IND applications have been filed for cell therapies, while close to 10 cell-based / gene therapies are likely to receive approval in 2021 across the world. This has prompted several drug developers to rely on third-party service providers that claim to have the required skillset and technical infrastructure for the production of raw materials, such as cell culture medium, cell isolation kits and cell separation reagents, in order to produce quality cellular therapies.

Key Market Insights



Presently, more than 60 players claim to provide cell therapy consumables

This segment of the industry is dominated by start-ups / small companies (2-50 employees) and mid-sized players (51-200 employees), which represent more than 70% of the total consumable providers. In addition, around 48% players were established before 2001, while about 25% were founded post 2010.

Currently, media products capture the highest share (73%) of the cell therapy consumables market

Most of the cell therapy media are being developed for stem cell therapies (72%), followed by those intended for T-cell therapies (21%). It is worth noting that all cell therapy media are currently used for research purposes, followed by those employed for therapeutic purposes (16%).

85+ consumable facilities dedicated to cell therapies have been established worldwide

North America has emerged as the consumable hub for cell therapies, featuring the presence of nearly 65% of the total consumable facilities; this is followed by Europe (21%). Other emerging regions include (in decreasing order of number of facilities) Japan, China, India and South Korea.

Partnership activity in this domain has increased at a CAGR of over 39%, between 2016 and 2021

Acquisitions and product commercialization agreements emerged as the most popular types of partnership models adopted by industry stakeholders (19% each), followed by distribution agreements (16%) and manufacturing agreements (10%). Around 71% of the total expansion projects undertaken by stakeholders were initiated since 2018.

Over 310 cell therapy developers are likely to forge strategic alliances with consumable providers

Around 16% of the drug developers claim to have the required expertise to offer services for more than two unique types of cell therapies. Notable examples include (in alphabetical order) Aspire Health Science, Bio Elpida and The Discovery Labs Center for Breakthrough Medicines.

Global demand for cell therapy consumables is anticipated to reach over 31 billion liters, by 2026

The present demand of consumables required for planar process is estimated to be over 11 billion liters, while the demand of consumables intended for suspension process is estimated to be around 0.8 billion liters.

North America and Asia-Pacific are anticipated to capture over 65% of the market share, by 2031

The current market is driven by sales of media products designed for cell therapies (close to 80%); this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future. It is worth mentioning that the consumables market for cell therapies in the Europe is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster pace (22.7%), followed by the market in Asia-Pacific (20.5%).

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in offering consumables for cell therapies?

Which regions have emerged as key hubs in terms of cell therapy consumable related capabilities?

Which are the most popular media components used for cell therapy consumables?

What kind of partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

How is the recent COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the consumables market for cell therapies?

What are the key challenges associated with the production of cell therapy consumables ?

? What is the current, global demand (kits, media and reagents) for cell therapy consumables in the manufacturing process?

in the manufacturing process? How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to consumables market for cell therapies?

The financial opportunity within the cell therapy consumables market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Consumable

Kits

Media

Reagents

Type of Cell Therapy

Dendritic Cell Therapy

NK Cell Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy

T-Cell Therapy

Scale of Operation

Clinical

Commercial

Type of End-User

Industry

Non-Industry

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The report includes profiles of key players (listed below) each profile features an overview of the company, details related to its financials (if available), product portfolios, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Miltenyi Biotec

STEMCELL technologies

Bio-Techne

Irvine Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius

BD Biosciences

Lonza

CellGenix

Corning

