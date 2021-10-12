Growth of 23.3% CAGR Expected for 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Share May Exceed USD 48.95 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “4D Printing in Healthcare Market by Component (Equipment, and Software & Services), Technology (FDM, PolyJet, Stereolithography, and SLS), Application (Medical Models, Surgical Guides, Patient-specific Implants) & end-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Other End-Users): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market size & share expected to reach to USD 48.95 Billion by 2026 from USD 11.89 Billion in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3% during forecast period 2020 to 2026”

Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market: Overview

4D printing is a groundbreaking method of manufacturing customized digital materials using a programmable substratum. Use internal or external stimulation such as temperature changes or liquid immersion under heat, electrical current, UV light, or other energy sources, it helps alter the structure and form of material objects over time.4D printing is anticipated to revolutionize the growing industry with its shape-changing processes on a global scale since the technique provides advantages of reducing material use and energy waste.

This specialized and expertise oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the 4D Printing in Healthcare industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the 4D Printing in Healthcare industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the 4D Printing in Healthcare market during the upcoming years.

Industry Major Market Players

SSI Groups Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Quest Diagnostics

Oracle Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Infor Inc.

IBM Corporation

Market Drivers:

Much of the global growth in 4D printing is due to its growing use in the healthcare market. These 4D simulations could be conveniently adapted to the anatomy of the case, thereby giving room for more efficient and effective patient care. 4D engineering has shown the ability to create smart clinical models that will all change the medical industry. Therefore, 4D printing is projected to accelerate the growth of the medical industry during the evaluation era. 4D printing has a wide array of uses in the medical sector. Another such practice is guided drug distribution, in which medicine is administered to certain specified human body sites.4D printing machines are capable of carrying and delivering pharmaceutical drugs to a targeted location as their setting detects the appropriate signals.

Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 11.89 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 48.95 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 23.3% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players SSI Groups Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, Oracle Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Infor Inc., IBM Corporation and Others Segments Covered Components, Technology, Applications, End-user, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segment Dominance:

The technology segment is classified into Stereolithography, FDM, PolyJet, and SLS. The FDM category is expected to reflect the biggest share of 4D printing in the healthcare market in 2026. Nevertheless, the PolyJet segment is expected to report the highest growth over the forecast period. Such technology allows for the creation of complex forms with precise details and delicate features. It provides items with an array of colors and fabrics in a single model. The application segment is classified into medical models, surgical guides and patient-specific implants. The end-user segment is segmented into hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and other end-users.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the 4D Printing in Healthcare sector. Key strategic developments in the 4D Printing in Healthcare market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the 4D Printing in Healthcare market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The purchasing pattern of consumers worldwide is based on evolving technology trends. The market share is largely influenced by the software sales greatly impacted by different strata of populations.

The 4D Printing in Healthcare market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the 4D Printing in Healthcare industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

4D Printing in Healthcare Market, 2021-2026



Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to dominate the global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market

Geographically the market is segmented into the regions that comprise the current and forecast market demand for the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further split into major countries. North America is expected to be the main global 4D health-care printing industry in 2026. This can be attributed primarily to continuing technological advances, increased demand for organ transplantation, attempts to study and improve 4D printing technology in the healthcare sector and the availability of highly developed healthcare infrastructure in the region.

4D Printing in Healthcare Market by Component (Equipment, and Software & Services), Technology (FDM, PolyJet, Stereolithography, and SLS), Application (Medical Models, Surgical Guides, Patient-specific Implants) & end-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Other End-Users): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026



Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market: Component Segment Analysis

Equipment 3D Printers 3D Bioprinters Programmable Materials Shape-memory Materials Hydrogels Living cells

Software & Services

Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market: Technology Segment Analysis

FDM

PolyJet

Stereolithography

SLS

Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market: Application Segment Analysis

Medical Models

Surgical Guides Patient-specific Implants



Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market: End-user Segment Analysis

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Other end-users

