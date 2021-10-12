Source Intelligence and Total Parts Plus Are Key Vendors at the Responsible Mineral Initiative's 2021 Member Meeting

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source Intelligence , the industry-leading SaaS company for supply chain compliance and transparency, will be hosting a virtual booth alongside Total Parts Plus at the annual Responsible Mineral Initiative (RMI) Member Meeting on October 20, 2021.

As full vendor members of the RMI, Source Intelligence and Total Parts Plus will be hosting virtual booths that provide attendees with the ability to access downloadable resources on mineral sourcing, CSR, and ESG initiatives, exclusive offers on services, and live video chat capabilities with our team of experts. Source Intelligence recently joined forces with Total Parts Plus to provide the most expansive databases and product lines on the market. Their compliance solutions directly align with the RMI's goals and frameworks.

The feature keynote speaker Vicky Bowman, former UK ambassador to Myanmar and a member of Cabinet for the EU Commissioner, will be addressing RMI members on minerals sourcing from high-risk areas. This, in conjunction with an agenda full of valuable information, will provide insight into current due diligence pitfalls, establish best practices, and identify areas of any upcoming change.

The Responsible Minerals Initiative is one of the most well-known and widely used resources for companies from a range of industries addressing responsible mineral sourcing issues in their supply chains. They offer frameworks for standardizing due diligence such as the Conflict Minerals Reporting Template (CMRT), conduct minerals sourcing research, publish educational content, and host events.

To learn more about Source Intelligence's ethical sourcing solutions for supply chain compliance, please visit www.sourceintelligence.com .

About Source Intelligence: Source Intelligence is the leading provider of Conflict Minerals Compliance Solutions and has been automating supply chain compliance for over a decade. Source Intelligence uses AI and machine learning technology to gather and validate supply chain data for over 300,000 companies for due diligence, regulatory compliance, risk management, and ESG initiatives. To learn more, visit www.sourceintelligence.com or contact us at 877.916.6337.

