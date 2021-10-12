Capital Brokers Group Announces Christopher Bonil Earns Internationally Recognized Designation for Performance in Luxury Real Estate

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christopher Bonil with Capital Brokers Group in Ontario earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing's Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation in recognition of experience, knowledge, and expertise in high-end residential properties. Bonil joins an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute's training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market.

"Agents who have earned the CLHMS™ designation are performing at the highest level in their community," said Diane Hartley, president of The Institute. "The CLHMS™ seal is a symbol of distinction. Affluent buyers and sellers from around the world look for this symbol of luxury home knowledge and expertise when putting their trust in a real estate professional."

The specialized training and ongoing membership with The Institute provides Bonil with the knowledge and tools to better serve clients. The CLHMS™ designation provides evidence of the successful commitment to service at the highest level. "Offering high-quality services to clients is our top priority, always," said Bonil.

Christopher Bonil has been in real estate since 2016 and specializes in luxury real estate & land development. Many prestigious properties listed have been featured on various media outlets and received both national plus international exposure in the market. Bonil is a well-known industry leader who represents an extensive portfolio of high-net-worth individuals.

Capital Brokers Group provides top-of-class advisory and consultancy services to individuals, families, and organizations looking to make safe real estate investments. Capital Brokers Group Canada is a full-service real estate team and marketing firm with an aim to simplify the process of buying & selling property across Ontario in local regions such as York, Toronto, Peel, Simcoe and Durham.

For more information about the luxury market in Ontario, contact Christopher Bonil (@mrbonil) with Capital Brokers Group Canada (@cbgroup_official) via email at info@capitalbrokersgroup.ca // Visit www.capitalbrokersgroup.ca for more details.

Related Images











Image 1





of Capital Brokers Group Real Estate Team.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment