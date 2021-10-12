RAYL Innovations announces the completed build-out of RAYL.Apptive Super-App

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAYL Innovations Inc. (“the Company") is pleased to announce that, following extensive development and exhaustive testing; with teams spanning three continents, including North America, Europe and Asia; the Company has completed the build-out of RAYL.Apptive. The super app delivered via the cloud, as software as a service, includes 14 interoperable business productivity modules to improve the functionality of small and medium sized business.



RAYL.Apptive includes:



1. Discuss - instant message and e-mail functions

2. CRM (Calendar)

3. CRM (Contacts)

4. Sales,

5. Website

6. Purchase

7. Inventory

8. Invoicing

9. Project

10. Surveys

11. HR (Employees)

12. HR (Time-Off)

13. HR (Expenses)

14. Maintenance.

This now completes the full commercial launch of RAYL.Apptive, allowing customers access to an integrated and interoperable portal containing all of the everyday applications, for CAD$19.95 per month per company for up to 10 seats (including an initial data storage quota).



Nicholas Jeffery, the CEO, commented, “I’m extremely proud of the entire team for delivering on our vision with the commercial launch of RAYL.Apptive. The ecosystem is built by business owners for business owners, offering a single-source solution that replaces the dozens of SaaS products that individuals and businesses pay for monthly and annually. We have a game-changing solution that not only can save businesses thousands of dollars each year but provides a full suite of tools for an SME to run its business.”

RAYL.Apptive SaaS Solution:

RAYL.Apptive is a cloud-based, software as a service, with client data hosted in Canada. The expanding suite of application modules delivered through a secure application portal help businesses of all sizes save time, money and free up valuable resources.

RAYL.Apptive has been designed to help meet an organization's needs for robust security, reliability, resiliency, and user productivity. All for a single monthly fee per company.

A unique feature of RAYL.Apptive is that all the individual modules are interoperable and accessed via a single login, with a common backend dataset allowing access to one profile across all applications such as customer, vendor and employee profiles. As a result, anything created in one application can be dragged and dropped into a complementary data set, for example, from product inventory, pricing tools to pop-up shops and onto the final invoice.

Mr. Jeffery additionally commented: "RAYL.Apptive is designed to integrate seamlessly with our near-term plans for RAYL.Pay, our fully developed merchant payment platform, and RAYL.Financial, our digital financial services platform currently in process.



"The roll-out of our suite of services is perfectly timed, now more than ever, when businesses need innovative productivity enhancements and overhead reduction, as they focus on post-COVID bounce back."



About RAYL Innovations Inc.

RAYL Innovations Inc. ("RAYL") is a Canadian, Vancouver-based FinTech company founded in 2020 offering business application solutions for SME business owners and micro merchants. RAYL.Apptive which is now fully launched will integrate with the super applications available in the coming months through RAYL.ApptivePro, and within the next few months RAYL will provide integrated payment processing and other financial solutions. RAYL can add tremendous value to businesses by integrating critical business solutions, financial services, and data analytics with a unique pricing strategy all on one integrated and interoperable platform.



For further information on the company, its management team, RAYL Apptive, RAYL ApptivePro, RAYL Community, RAYL.Pay and RAYL.Financial please visit our website at www.rayl.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jeremy Wright, CPA, CMA

Director

+1 (604)837-7990

jwright@rayl.com

Unless otherwise denoted, all currencies in Canadian Dollars.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect“, "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information concerning RAYL Innovations Inc. (“the Company”); and includes its wholly owned subsidiaries; RAYL Business Solutions Inc., and Post Socratic Ventures Inc.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the success of new product development, the Company’s ability to integrate acquired businesses and complete strategic acquisitions of additional business and other factors that affect demand for the Company’s products.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to expenditures and other factors that affect demand for the Company’s products, industry competition, the need to effectively integrate acquired businesses, uncertainties as to the Company’s ability to implement its business strategy effectively in Canada and the United States, labor, equipment and material costs, access to capital markets, interest and currency exchange rates, technological developments, political and economic conditions and the Company’s ability to attract and retain key personnel.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and not to use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.