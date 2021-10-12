The return of the edge! Motorola’s affordable edge 5G UW is coming to Verizon

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is your exclusive home for the motorola edge 5G UW — a feature-packed 5G phone at an affordable price. For a limited time, you can get a motorola edge 5G UW on us with select Unlimited plans1.



motorola edge 5G UW is an easy way to tap into all Verizon’s 5G flavors, including upcoming enhancements to 5G Ultra Wideband using C-band spectrum. 5G Ultra Wideband lets you take full advantage of the amazing features available on the motorola edge 5G UW, so you can game with low lag, upload your videos and images in seconds2, and not worry about whether you can download that movie before you hop on your flight.

Hello motorola edge 5G UW: The new motorola edge 5G UW offers even more of what you love in a smartphone, with improvements over the original edge in nearly every category. It’s got bigger camera pixels, faster display refresh rates, more powerful processors, faster battery charging and expanded Ready For capabilities. Here are a few of my favorite motorola edge 5G UW features.

Epic camera: motorola edge 5G UW let’s you capture sharper low-light images with an advanced 108 MP main camera featuring Ultra Pixel technology and record ultra-high definition video in 4K. You can fit 4x more of the scene into your frame with the ultra-wide camera, or get up to 5x closer to your subject with Macro Vision. Did I mention that you can record any two cameras at the same time with Dual Capture mode? Well you can, and since both you and your subject are continuously being captured in split screen, you never miss any of the action — or your reaction. This is perfect for live streaming events over 5G Ultra Wideband.

Excellent display: Enjoy your favorite shows and movies on a 6.8" Max Vision display, one of the biggest available on any smartphone. View everything in vivid, true-to-life colors with improved brightness and contrast thanks to HDR10, and watch your favorite streaming movies without any lag thanks to the insanely fast 144 Hz refresh rate.

360 audio experience: motorola edge 5G UW includes Verizon’s ingenious new mobile audio solution, Verizon Adaptive Sound, which produces a brilliant spatial surround experience regardless of what headphone, soundbar or earbud brand you use or what application you're watching or listening to. To experience Verizon Adaptive Sound, simply use your favorite applications to play your music, video or game and it will automatically optimize the content for your listening device.

Ultimate productivity: With Ready For, your motorola edge 5G UW has power just waiting to be unleashed. Ready for what, you might ask? Ready for anything! This moto-exclusive feature lets you move the game you’re playing onto the big screen for an even bigger adrenaline rush. If you are working from home, Ready For gives new meaning to “in real life” with life-like video calls that can be taken from your couch on your TV. You can also use your apps on a desktop display, giving you more space to work and play with wireless connectivity.

Get the best perks are on Verizon

Coupled with select Verizon Unlimited plans , motorola edge 5G UW lets you experience your favorite games, movies and shows like never before. To make it easier to get in on the action, new and existing Verizon customers get six months of Google Play Pass on us with Start and Do More Unlimited plans, or 12 months on us with Play More or Get More Unlimited plans (Then, $4.99/mo after)3.

And for all of your binge-watching needs, get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+4 included on Play More and Get More Unlimited plans. Play More and Get More Unlimited plan customers can also get up to 12 months of discovery+5 on Verizon — that’s a whole lot of content for all your streaming needs.

motorola edge 5G UW starts at $18.33 per month for 30 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $549.99 retail). Visit verizon.com on October 14 to order your motorola edge 5G UW or for additional specs and offer info.

15G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. $549.99 (128GB only) device payment purchase or full retail purchase w/new smartphone line on select Unlimited plans req'd. Less $549.99 promo credit applied over 24/30 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

2Download speeds may vary depending upon network and coverage conditions, and content optimization for 5G Ultra Wideband.

312 months or 6 months Google Play Pass on us requires active line on select Unlimited plans (must enroll w/Verizon by 12.31.21). Must be 18 yrs or older. After respective 12 month or 6 month promo period ends, subscription will auto-renew at $4.99+tax/mo unless you cancel (For NM residents, Google Play Pass promo ends automatically after 12 mos or 6 mos). Cancel anytime. One offer per eligible Verizon account. Add’l terms apply.

4The Disney Bundle includes Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported plan) and ESPN+. Must enroll w/Verizon by 5.31.22. Access content from each service separately, and select ESPN+ content via Hulu. One offer per eligible Verizon account. © 2021 Disney and its related affiliates.

512 mos of discovery+ (ad-free) from time of enrollment (enroll with Verizon by 11.30.21); then auto-renews at $6.99+ tax/mo. after promo period ends unless you cancel w/Verizon (for NM residents, discovery+ (ad-free) ends automatically after 12mos). Cancel anytime. One offer/eligible Verizon account. Add'l terms apply. © 2021 Discovery or its subsidiaries and affiliates.



Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.